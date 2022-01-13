 Skip to main contentSkip to main content


WATCH NOW: The Stilson family worked for others

The year 1860 was momentous for the family of William and Mary Stilson.

William cast his vote for Abraham Lincoln for president. William was elected sheriff of Cerro Gordo County and Ida was born on the family farm in Owens Grove. Settling on the farm in 1856 after his travels from Wisconsin, William at first could not see the advantages of living in a wilderness as his brother promoted. He walked or rode with mail carriers to Osage and then Mason City. Lost in a terrible blizzard he found shelter in Osage before moving on.

He didn't stay long though, in 1859 he traveled to Illinois to marry Mary Stevens and bring her back to the Owens Grove farm. Ida, her sister Julia and their parents lived on the farm until the family moved into Mason City in 1870.

William had been rejected by the army when fighting began in the Civil War. He served the community of Mason City in many ways as the sheriff, in city government working to grade roads, install drainage and build board sidewalks downtown.

Thedore Roosevelt Jr., on a campaign trip for his father in Mason City, stopped by the Stilson home to meet William and shake his hand.

Ida was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church, a member of the Eastern Star and a charter member of the local Sorosis Club. Founded nationally in 1868 the Sorosis Club was organized for women as a professional organization. This was a time when women were becoming more independent, active in reform groups and interested in self-development.

Ida took care of her parents for many years; her obituary describes the home as “uncommonly happy with admirable devotion and attention” to her parents.

Ida lived her life following the family motto: “It’s of the greatest importance to make friends, than it is to make money.”

