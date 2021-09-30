WATCH NOW: The Schonwalds ran laundry business for 30 years

The winds of conflict were blowing across Europe in 1912 when 16-year-old Olga Lowenstein immigrated from Yugoslavia to the United States, arriving that September in New York City. Married two years later in Chicago to Sigmund Schonwald, also an immigrant from Yugoslavia, they welcomed their son Henry in 1915 in Illinois.

Olga and Sigmund became naturalized citizens in Chicago on Feb. 24, 1928.

Olga’s mother, Bertha Lowenstein, did not immigrate with her daughter and was killed in a camp environment in 1942. Records show her as a “Registration of Foreigners and German Persecutees.”

The late 1930’s saw the family settling in Mason City in the area of 14th and North Federal, opening Mason City Dyers and Cleaners. Delivery was free.

Women would have clothes or shoes dyed to refashion them or to better accessorize an outfit. Eventually they offered tailoring and alterations. In the 1940 Census, Olga listed her occupation as a “speller” or someone who steps in and works when a break is needed. In the family business she considered herself an unpaid family worker. Both Olga and Sigmund told the census taker that they had completed the fourth grade.

Olga was active in numerous groups in Mason City including the Eastern Star, IOOF, Garden Club and the Grandmother’s Club.

Henry graduated from high school in Chicago and worked at the family business until joining the Army in 1941. His initial training was at Fort Francis in East Warren, Wyoming, for training in laundry work quartermaster replacement. He was later transferred to the heavy ordnance division at Camp Cooke in California.

Bessie Catherine Kraus Schonwald, Henry’s wife, served in the Navy during WWII. While raising their family in Mason City, Bessie was involved in the VFW, Amvets,and the Amvets Auxiliary in a variety of leadership positions. She was active in the Jewish Sisterhood at the Mason City Synagogue.

The Jewish Sisterhood had a community-oriented vision that included educational programs, national endeavors and to foster better relations with Americans of all faiths and ethnicities.

Sigmund died in 1957 in the cleaning establishment. Following his death Henry and his wife Bessie ran the business until 1968.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0