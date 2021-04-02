Watch Now: The hunt is on to witness pasque flowers at Kothenbeutel Prairie

"I have done a couple of hikes at this prairie in the past but I’ve never done it in the spring where we have an opportunity to see pasque flowers in bloom," Central Iowa Land Stewardship Director Ryan Schmidt said.

According to him, there is a healthy population of pasque flowers on the Kothenbeutel Prairie, but they’re not evenly distributed across the land. They tend to occur more on certain slopes.

"It’s also an uncommon species. It’s often found on prairie remnants. It’s a beautiful bloom. It’s a low-growing, short plant with a lavender flower on top. And it’s unique in that it’s somewhat picky in the conditions it’ll grow in. It prefers these drier, rocky slopes, which are hard to find, too," he said.

Thomas Rosburg, a professor of botany and ecology at Drake University, who has done extensive research on Iowa prairie land, said that because the pasque flower is one of the earliest to bloom each year, it plays a crucial role in a local ecosystem such as the Kothenbeutel Prairie.

"You could say they’re important because if insects are emerging and needing a food source, the pasque flower is going to be it," Rosburg said.

