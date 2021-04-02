Watch Now: The hunt is on to witness pasque flowers at Kothenbeutel Prairie

Across the entirety of Iowa, there's less than one-tenth of 1% of so-called native prairie land still left in the state.
The other 99.9% has been altered by agriculture, overrun by certain invasive species or swallowed up by the ever-hastening pace of urban development.
One bit of that still untrammeled prairie land is found in northern Franklin County, near Sheffield, not far from where 240th Street and Thrush Avenue meet. Per the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF), which helps maintain and protect the land, Kothenbeutel Prairie is a 40-acre native prairie preserve (donated by prairie seed salesman Daryl Kothenbeutel) that features over 200 plant species — including the pasque flower, which is one of the first flowers to bloom in Iowa’s prairies each spring and is more common in the northern and western parts of Iowa.
On Saturday, nature enthusiasts will have the chance to hunt for the early bloomer and take in the native prairie land.
"I have done a couple of hikes at this prairie in the past but I’ve never done it in the spring where we have an opportunity to see pasque flowers in bloom," Central Iowa Land Stewardship Director Ryan Schmidt said.
According to him, there is a healthy population of pasque flowers on the Kothenbeutel Prairie, but they’re not evenly distributed across the land. They tend to occur more on certain slopes.
"It’s also an uncommon species. It’s often found on prairie remnants. It’s a beautiful bloom. It’s a low-growing, short plant with a lavender flower on top. And it’s unique in that it’s somewhat picky in the conditions it’ll grow in. It prefers these drier, rocky slopes, which are hard to find, too," he said.
Thomas Rosburg, a professor of botany and ecology at Drake University, who has done extensive research on Iowa prairie land, said that because the pasque flower is one of the earliest to bloom each year, it plays a crucial role in a local ecosystem such as the Kothenbeutel Prairie.
"You could say they’re important because if insects are emerging and needing a food source, the pasque flower is going to be it," Rosburg said.
Rosburg said he's never been to Kothenbeutel Prairie but plans to attend the hike on Saturday to see what he calls a "gem on the landscape" because of the fact that it acts a living museum where thousands of years of growth can be seen and felt. For Rosburg, that connection can be as important as a native prairie's scientific benefit.
"That’s really important. Sort of spiritual and a deep message I hope people get or feel. And from a more practical standpoint we can also say these prairies teach us about things," Rosburg said.
One lesson that Rosburg said prairies can impart to people is effective use of existing natural resources.
"Prairies were extremely diverse and extremely productive at producing food, producing seeds, and that’s what agriculture is about. But prairies did it in very sustainable ways without any degradation to soil," he said.
According to Rosburg, understanding the prairies of Iowa, such as Kothenbeutel Prairie, is paramount to understanding the history of the state as a whole, and right now that history is threatened.
He said that a tremendous amount of work still needs to be done and will always need to be done, because all native prairie land in the state is continually under threats because of its small size.
"They’re little tiny pieces of nature surrounded by an alien landscape," Rosburg said. Over-fertilization, invasive species and global climate change are just a few of the threats Rosburg says Iowa's prairies face.
But Rosburg isn't defeatist about what can be accomplished with Iowa's prairies.
"My philosophy is it’s not gloom and doom, I’m trying to spread concern and encouragement that we need to be more supportive of policies that will help provide more funding and more resources to our DNR because the challenges aren’t going away," he said. "The notion that if you get some funding and use that money to protect a piece of land by buying it, no, that doesn’t work. Those lands have to be actively managed to try and restore what was there because they’ve all been degraded by past use."
RSVPs are required to participate in the Saturday hike. To register, or to receive more information, visit inhf.org.
