WATCH NOW: The Florences fight for their country

Two hundred and seven years later the scorch marks still show on the White House.
Two hundred and seven years ago the British burned the White House, the Capitol and the Library of Congress during the War of 1812, and John Lloyd Florence was there. Born in Prince William County, Virginia, in 1790, he enlisted in the army in 1812 and served in the Captain Moses Company of Virginia.
After the war, he married Ellen Wells, setting off into a marriage of 50 years and seven children. The family moved west, making numerous stops and eventually settling permanently in Mason City in 1856 to farm. In 1880, following John’s death Ellen filed for and received his pension from the War of 1812.
The War of 1812 was not the first nor the only war the family would fight in. The Civil War called two of their sons, Fauntleroy and Henry, to enlist.
Fauntleroy, their oldest son, enlisted on Aug. 21, 1862, fighting with the Iowa Company B 32nd Infantry. Captain Amos B. Miller led the group of 85 men from Cerro Gordo, Worth, Hancock, Hamilton and Winnebago counties. Listed as a wagoner, he was wounded at the battle of Pleasant Hill, Louisiana on April 9, 1864. The fiercely fought battle lasted about two hours with losses heavy for both the Confederate and Union armies. The Iowa 32nd Infantry had suffered especially heavy losses as it was cut off from the rest of the Union army during the battle.
Fauntleroy mustered out of the army on Aug. 24, 1865, in Clinton, Iowa, as a wagoneer. Upon his return to Mason City he was a carpenter.
Henry, their second son, enlisted in the 4th Iowa Cavalry Co. H. and left the military in Atlanta at the conclusion of the war with the rank of 8th Corporal. When he returned to Mason City he found work as a laborer.