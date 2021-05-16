WATCH NOW: The Florences fight for their country

Two hundred and seven years later the scorch marks still show on the White House.

Two hundred and seven years ago the British burned the White House, the Capitol and the Library of Congress during the War of 1812, and John Lloyd Florence was there. Born in Prince William County, Virginia, in 1790, he enlisted in the army in 1812 and served in the Captain Moses Company of Virginia.

After the war, he married Ellen Wells, setting off into a marriage of 50 years and seven children. The family moved west, making numerous stops and eventually settling permanently in Mason City in 1856 to farm. In 1880, following John’s death Ellen filed for and received his pension from the War of 1812.

The War of 1812 was not the first nor the only war the family would fight in. The Civil War called two of their sons, Fauntleroy and Henry, to enlist.

References Burial: John L. Florence, Original Lot 23 Plot 1 Ellen Florence, Original Lot 23, Plot 2 Fauntleroy Florence, Original Lot 23, Plot 3 Henry Florence, Original Block 1, Lot 49, Plot 4