WATCH NOW: Storms produce multiple funnel clouds across North Iowa

Much of North and Northeast Iowa remains under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. as multiple storm systems dropped rain, hail and heavy winds on the area.

Tornado warnings buzzed cell phones and TVs a at least three times between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in Cerro Gordo and Floyd counties as the National Weather Service out of Des Moines and La Crosse reported on a line of storms moving east-northeast through the area.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Social media reports indicated rotating wall clouds or funnel clouds were spotted over Clear Lake, south Mason City, near Nora Springs and in Rockford. Globe Gazette staff spotted what appeared to be a funnel cloud off Hwy. 14 and 240th Street near Marble Rock around 6:10 p.m.

The Marble Rock Fire Department reported "significant damage" south of that community. Several social media posts showed what appeared to be a water spout or rotating wall cloud on Clear Lake as well a boat and lift near Elm Street that looked to be tipped over and partially sinking.

As of 6:30 p.m., Alliant Energy was reporting roughly 1,500 customers without power in Mason City, Clear Lake and Belmond.

As is typical of this time of year, the weather will bounce back Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs predicted near 89 degrees. More storms will move into the area overnight on Saturday.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0