WATCH NOW: Safford Lock chronicled life in Mason City

The Milwaukee & St. Louis No. 457 engine idling on the tracks at the Crystal Sugar plant; a photo in black and white that seemed to leap out of two dimensions. Safford’s work became art photography, pictures that captured the feelings and vision of the photographer, so much more than what the camera sees.

Photos that captured the life and times of north Iowa by Safford Lock.

Born in 1906 on the family farm northwest of Mason City Safford lived there until he turned 5 and the family moved to Mason City. His interest in photography was ignited by his membership in the Science Club at Mason City High School and the encouragement of Miss Lydia Barrette, librarian at the Mason City Public Library where the group met. The group experimented with cameras, glass negatives and photographic “lab” methods.

Park College in 1926 opened the door to opportunity as he became the unofficial photographer for the school. Safford developed his own powder flash from asbestos and a Ford automotive coil. Graduating in the bleakest days of the Great Depression work of any kind was difficult to find and times were tough for the newlywed couple Safford and Lena.

Safford continually worked to refine his photography skills and organized a shop in his basement.

Newspaper photos were engravings; photos taken were sent to engravers in Waterloo to be processed into engraved plates ready to be printed in the paper the next day. Beginning in 1934 Lock began working with the Globe Gazette to take news photos for the paper, process them in his studio and then the news photos were run in the evening paper.

Lock ran his own studio, processing lab, while selling chemicals and equipment. In addition to the 40 years he was affiliated with the Globe Gazette he took photos for a variety of state offices, clubs and organizations and businesses.

A community leader he documented life in north Iowa for decades to come. The Kinney Pioneer Museum in Mason City has a variety of Safford’s cameras available for viewing.

This article is a selection from Jolas' 2019 obituary.

