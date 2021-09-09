WATCH NOW: Ron Olson was there for Newman Catholic

Ron Olson was a 1981 graduate of Newman Catholic schools in Mason City. The value Ron placed on the Newman educational opportunity was evidenced by the level of commitment he demonstrated in his youth. In addition to maintaining his schoolwork, he worked several jobs to fund his own tuition. In his time at Newman, Ron got more than just an academic education. The values that were instilled in him carried throughout the rest of his life, which was cut too short.

After graduating, Ron continued his education and became a registered nurse. Having a busy career never deterred Ron from attending events at Newman and supporting not only the school but the students. When the wrestling coach needed a volunteer to help work with the heavyweights, Ron was there. A new weight room needed to be built, Ron was there. Much needed lights were finally going to be installed on the baseball field, Ron was there. The dream of Newman having their own home football field came into fruition, Ron was there.

