WATCH NOW: Rheon Woodward brought music to Mason City

The Feb. 26, 1944, Globe Gazette headline read “Music Teacher Rates Near Top — Miss Rheon Woodward Has Excellent Record.”

The article continued with "Miss Rheon Woodward, vocal music instructor in Roosevelt Junior High, receiving her education in Mason City graduating with the class of 1931. In high school she was a harpist in the band and participated in many vocal productions as a contralto vocalist. While attending Cornell College in Columbia, Missouri, she continued to play the harp, touring through Iowa each spring. She majored in piano and accompanied many vocal groups at the college.

"Miss Woodard instructs approximately 400 students in grades 7,8 and 9 twice weekly; she assists with the regular assembly programs by training student vocalists who may be appearing in the program."

Some students would present recitals and participate in solo opportunities at the Music Hall, located in downtown Mason City. Opening in 1934, the Wagner-Mozart Music Hall provided space for a variety of musical opportunities. Originally names of prominent musicians were to outline the main door and the towers. When the final decision was made, and economics became an issue the architect selected the names “Mozart and Wagner” to grace the front door. Immediately the building became known as the “Mozart and Wagner music hall."

