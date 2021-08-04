Watch Now: Protests over vaccine mandates near MercyOne North Iowa

Protests over MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center's recent requirement for employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 broke out on Wednesday night, with around 35 people gathered along Fourth Street Southwest near the hospital to voice their concerns.

"We are standing for freedom of choice," said protestor Gina Lovejoy. "Employees and citizens should choose if they want to be vaccinated."

"We just want people to have a choice," said Connie Dianda, a self-described organizer of the protest. "You shouldn't have to choose between losing your job and getting a vaccine we think is not safe."

MercyOne announced in July that it would be requiring all colleagues and medical staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Sept. 21.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}