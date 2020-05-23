WATCH NOW: Progress continues on Highway 122 work in Clear Lake

Offset left-turn lanes, like those at the North 32nd Street, have been added on eastbound and westbound Highway 122 to improve sight lines at North 24th Street and the north and south I-35 ramps.

Hjelmstad said all pavement and signal work — with the exception of programming — is scheduled to be done by May 29.

On Monday, June 1, electrical work for the new signals will begin, which weather permitting will take a week and a half to complete.

The three signals will be synced, so traffic will flow better through there.

While the electrical work and signal programming is taking place, the intersection east of I-35 will operate as a three-way stop with flashing lights or stop signs, Hjelmstad said.

“People might wonder why some of programming isn’t taking place right now, and it’s because there will be backups and we want to make sure all four lanes of traffic are open before we start with these stop lights,” he said.

Hjelmstad said motorists should anticipate slow and backed up traffic during the remaining roadwork, especially during peak travel times, and they are encouraged to take a different route or allow extra traveling time.