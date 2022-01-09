WATCH NOW: Police Chief Tom Lock

The summer of 1902, the carnival came to Mason City and 42-year-old Tom Lock was looking for work. The Mason City Police Department hired him as a special patrolman for the week, later to be added to the regular force working nights. In January 1907 Lock was made Chief of Police for Mason City. Lock and a deputy sheriff would together patrol a notable Mason City rail junction where thieves, drunks and those attempting to sleep in the small station for the night could be found. Many nights the law officers would walk eight to ten men back to the police station. Cars were scarce, so if the law officers needed assistance they had to hire a horse and buggy from the livery stable.
In 1908 there was talk of a strike among the immigrant workers in local factories. The Mason City police and the county sheriff heard that trouble was coming one night at the Mason City Brick and Tile Company. Lock and three officers arrested 85 armed men who could not understand English. The officers walked the men toward the station, once the officers reached better light they were able to take from the 85 men a bushel basket of pistols, knives and other weapons. The next day other officers found a dozen pistols that had been thrown in the weeds. Interpreters were called and assisted law officers. After questioning, all but ten of the men were released; the ringleaders were held and everything settled without a single injury.
Only once did Lock once seriously wound a man. A man had been arrested on charges of having stolen a gun from another man. During his trial in the office of the Justice of the Peace the accused pulled out a gun, he had not been properly searched, and threatened to kill the witness. The accused shot the witness and threatened the others in the room. Lock shot him in the side after the accused shot Lock and missed. Both men recovered.
Lock’s 25 year career in law enforcement began with the horse and buggy through industrial expansion to WWI and Prohibition.
Meredith loved Mason City and mentioned it often on his radio and TV shows.
