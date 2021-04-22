WATCH NOW: 'Old Friends, Charlie' Lombardo suffered disasters

"Old Friends, Charlie" persevered through disasters that leveled his home, killed his wife and ruined three business locations.

Charlie Lombardo known as “Old Friends, Charlie,” was the owner/operator of the “Yellow Spot” fruit and confectionary store opened in 1885 in downtown Mason City. His stores were named Yellow Spot after his second location, a bright yellow wooden building situated where Federal and State streets intersect.

His third location was situated in the first block of East State Street. When fire threatened that building he moved farther east on State. His fourth store was completely destroyed in a fire that consumed an entire block in downtown Mason City on Feb. 17, 1940.

In the evening hours of Feb. 17 the devastating fire caused $15,000 ($280,000 in today's dollars) of damage to local business. The cause was unknown but a possible cause was from paints, oils and varnishes at the hardware store igniting.

References Burial: St. Joseph’s Block 2/Lot 135/Plot 5 Reference: Globe Gazette April 27, 1936 - photo Feb. 7, 1944 - obit same photo April 18, 1940 - fire