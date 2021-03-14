WODEN -- The most popular song that country and western singer Marty Robbins ever issued is a 1959 murder ballad called "El Paso" which tells tales of jealously, gunfights and horse thievery set to Spanish guitar playing that is equal measures gripping and haunting.

"Out in the West Texas town Of El Paso, I fell in love with a Mexican girl, nighttime would find me in Rosa's Cantina, music would play and Felina would whirl, blacker than night were the eyes of Felina, wicked and evil while casting a spell," Robbins sings in his baritone voice as the track opens.

Those first few lines were impactful enough that North Iowa-native Beryl Buffington felt compelled, more than six decades later, to craft them into something all his own. In the sunroom of his Woden home, which overlooks wide open fields he and his wife used to sit in, is a model of the fabled Rosa's Cantina complete with signage to herald upcoming acts at the entertainment outpost. Where even a year-and-a-half ago Beryl focused on smaller scale builds, such as gas stations near railroad tracks or detailed fields of corn, he's now thinking bigger.

Sharing space in the sunroom with Rose's Cantina are large-scale models of landmarks both regional and international. One second a viewer of Beryl's latest work can visit the Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors, Minnesota, travel down the Kate Shelley High Bridge near Boone, pay respects to the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India or indulge their inner-Francophile by gazing upon the Eiffel Tower that Beryl made in part with horizontal window blinds (some of which came from his brother Forrest who passed away in Oct. 2020).

According to him, the piece was a bear to complete as it featured than a thousand glue points.

"You don't have to be nuts but it helps quite a bit," Beryl joked.

It helps, too, to have significantly more time to work.

With the pandemic, Beryl, who's in his late 70s, said he hasn't seen much of his family in person for more than a year. Nor has he been able to break bread with fellow parishioners at his church or visit a lot with neighbors. Instead he bakes more than he ever did before — kringle pastries and banana bread are two favorites — and pours even more of himself into models. He's moved up from his basement into that sunroom to construct pieces that would crowd the downstairs. It's an incremental pivot for Beryl but a meaningful one to him since now focusing on famous landmarks allows him to leave the confines of his home if only in his mind and in his art.

"He lost his wife and from past experience, time gets long. Very long," his sister-in-law, Forrest's wife, Janice Buffington said. "And you need something to fill your time. He fills his time with that."

Art playing such a role in a heavy-hearted time is by no means unusual.

A Feb. 26 article from the Associated Press reported numbers from the online art marketplace Etsy that showed increases in searches for sculptures, stained glass, wall art and wall hangings.

"I have hung six pieces in the last three months...People are seeing the benefit of surrounding themselves with beauty," cofounder of the arts nonprofit FOKUS Atiba T. Edwards said in the story.

In Beryl's case, much of the beauty is self-generated. Though he does have some help.

Pre-pandemic, when Beryl's family members would go to garage sales they would look for items that he might be able to rebuild or repurpose material from.

"I’ve got a lot of supplies and we talk so much and toss things around on what he’s looking for and what he’s needing to work with," his younger sister Sharon Grimm said. "One time he was looking for a certain thing, I said 'I think I have that' and it wasn’t but an hour before he was over picking it up."

According to her, Beryl did show some a proclivity for such building when they were growing up. Beryl would get talked into playing with Sharon's dolls and she would then play with Beryl on the miniature farm set he'd created on a hillside.

"He always was very creative," Sharon said.

But she did acknowledge that the creativity didn't start to blossom until much later.

"I don’t think he had a lot of spare time to really do things when he was young and growing. This didn’t really click in until later years. I think it came because he had the time and it’s always been in his mind," she said.

The way Sharon sees it, the work Beryl is doing now is keeping him young-minded and mobile considering how demanding such work is on the hands.

It's a distraction, too.

"It has really saved him from a lot of heavy sorrow that I’m sure he carries," Sharon said.

His wife is still ever-present in Beryl's home even if she's been gone for more than two years.

Beryl continues to wear his wedding ring. He keeps a book of poetry with works in it that are dedicated to her. He built an entire model around a photo of them that recreates a car they used to ride in together on early dates.

Beryl doesn't know where all of the pieces will eventually go. He'd like to see the more historical ones end up in local history museums. Others he'd be happy to see go to the family members who have helped him out so much over the years.

But for now, Beryl is trying to not worry much about such things. He wants to continue to create as much as he can while he can.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

