WATCH NOW: Minnie Lien, artist with several causes

Encouraged by these words from a Mason City High School art teacher, “Recognition of talent and encouragement to grow that talent can propel a new chapter in one’s life," Minnie Lien leaped into an art career.

In 1904, Minnie traveled to Europe for three years studying under master’s of the art, then continued perfecting her art as she traveled through Europe sketching and painting what she saw.

Minnie displayed her paintings in her Mason City home. Trinity Lutheran Church continues to display her original painting of “Jesus Walking on Water.” In 1936, Minnie gifted to the newly built Hope Lutheran Church in northern Minnesota a 5-foot by 2 1/2-foot altar painting of “Christ in Gethsemane.”

Minnie was the youngest of five children born to early Mason City residents Andrew and Carrie Lien. The Lien family was actively involved in the community and Trinity Lutheran where Andrew and Carrie were charter members of the church.

Minnie was involved in the area Luther League, a Lutheran student group, as the first secretary of the first Sunday School and one of the first organists at Trinity.

Andrew Lien and partners owned and operated a stone quarry and lime kiln business in Mason City. The lime and limestone were used as foundations for many homes in quickly growing Mason City. The business was at Fourth Street Northwest and North Carolina Avenue, currently the sledding hill in East Park. Cuts from the quarry are still visible on the north face of the sledding area.

Active in the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, Minnie was the president of the area chapter and assisted in organizing the state convention that would be held in Mason City in 1944. The WCTU was the largest most influential women’s group in the 19th century. The organization worked to promote labor law, especially child labor laws, prison reform, suffrage and prohibition. Later causes included fighting against tobacco, alcohol and illegal drugs.

Perhaps Minnie paid forward the encouragement that she was given into various ways to allow others to move through life easier.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0