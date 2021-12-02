WATCH NOW: Minnie Lien, artist with several causes

Encouraged by these words from a Mason City High School art teacher, “Recognition of talent and encouragement to grow that talent can propel a new chapter in one’s life," Minnie Lien leaped into an art career.
In 1904, Minnie traveled to Europe for three years studying under master’s of the art, then continued perfecting her art as she traveled through Europe sketching and painting what she saw.
Minnie displayed her paintings in her Mason City home. Trinity Lutheran Church continues to display her original painting of “Jesus Walking on Water.” In 1936, Minnie gifted to the newly built Hope Lutheran Church in northern Minnesota a 5-foot by 2 1/2-foot altar painting of “Christ in Gethsemane.”
Minnie was the youngest of five children born to early Mason City residents Andrew and Carrie Lien. The Lien family was actively involved in the community and Trinity Lutheran where Andrew and Carrie were charter members of the church.
Minnie was involved in the area Luther League, a Lutheran student group, as the first secretary of the first Sunday School and one of the first organists at Trinity.
Andrew Lien and partners owned and operated a stone quarry and lime kiln business in Mason City. The lime and limestone were used as foundations for many homes in quickly growing Mason City. The business was at Fourth Street Northwest and North Carolina Avenue, currently the sledding hill in East Park. Cuts from the quarry are still visible on the north face of the sledding area.
People are also reading…
Active in the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, Minnie was the president of the area chapter and assisted in organizing the state convention that would be held in Mason City in 1944. The WCTU was the largest most influential women’s group in the 19th century. The organization worked to promote labor law, especially child labor laws, prison reform, suffrage and prohibition. Later causes included fighting against tobacco, alcohol and illegal drugs.
Perhaps Minnie paid forward the encouragement that she was given into various ways to allow others to move through life easier.
COLLECTION: Tales from Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery
The winds of conflict were blowing across Europe in 1912 when 16-year-old Olga Lowenstein immigrated from Yugoslavia to the United States, arr…
Dad, grandfather, Mr. Mohawk, “Doc.” Mark Detra was known by all these names. A friend to everyone, Doc never knew a stranger, telling his sto…
Vernice Klesath was married to the love of her life, mother to five children and living a happy life as a homemaker and community volunteer. L…
The value Ron placed on the Newman educational opportunity was evidenced by the level of commitment he demonstrated in his youth.
Born in the family home on Lehigh Row, Kathryn Espinosa was one of 17 children. Her mother, Petra Espinosa, met her dad Pablo Espinosa when sh…
Lydia Margaret Barrette planned to stay in Mason City for three or four years ... 35 years later she retired as director of the Mason City Pub…
Most people in Mason City know the Melson House as the "Castle," a nickname given to it by original owner, Minnie Melson, married to Joshua. T…
Walter Tuper created an outstanding rock garden in the front of their home on North Washington.
On 1869, Nov. 6, a McGregor & Missouri River train pulled into Mason City at 11:10 a.m. with engineer Seneca Brown at the throttle.
Meredith loved Mason City and mentioned it often on his radio and TV shows.
Meredith loved Mason City and mentioned it often on his radio and TV shows.
Arriving in Mason City in 1898, Mier Wolf, the first Jewish resident of Mason City began a hide and fur business. Born in 1872 in a section of…
Meredith loved Mason City and mentioned it often on his radio and TV shows.
Two hundred and seven years later the scorch marks still show on the White House.
Madelyn was also associated with the Mason City Human Rights Commission, League of Women Voters and the Maria Mitchell Club.
Mary Zemanek Kubiak Hirsh, owner and proprietor of the Kubiak Meat Market, died suddenly two days before Christmas in 1942 while at the store on North Federal.
"Old Friends, Charlie" persevered through disasters that leveled his home, killed his wife and ruined three business locations.
“Her spirit of goodwill and enthusiasm inspired the lives of those with whom she came in contact.”
Three roses arrived every March 13 for the nine years until his death. Three roses sent to commemorate the three shots that missed Margaret’s …
CORRECTION: This story has been changed to correct the spelling of bridle paths.