WATCH NOW: Mier Wolf, furniture proprietor, synagogue president

Arriving in Mason City in 1898, Mier Wolf, the first Jewish resident of Mason City began a hide and fur business. Born in 1872 in a section of Austria that is now the Soviet Union, Mier arrived in the United States in 1893 stopping in Cedar Rapids before arriving in Mason City. Business opportunities for Mier Wolf expanded and in 1903 he started a furniture business. North Iowa grew and so did Mier’s business, by 1931 the business was known as Mier Wolf and Sons with stores in Mason City, Charles City, Austin and Albert Lea.

Married in 1892 to Sicol, who had immigrated from Poland, they had three sons. Their home, a Prairie School designed by William Drummod, on North Adams was built in 1909 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Jewish population in Mason City grew rapidly. Rabbi Schultz arrived in 1909 and held Sabbath services in his home and high holiday services in the original armory. Soon a Jewish section in the cemetery would be needed. Mier Wolf arranged for 50 burial plots in the newly formed Adas Israel section of Elmwood Cemetery.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the direction of Mier Wolf as synagogue president the first synagogue was completed in 1912 on South Adams. The women of the congregation had taken an active part in raising the funds to purchase property.