WATCH NOW: Mier Wolf, furniture proprietor, synagogue president

Arriving in Mason City in 1898, Mier Wolf, the first Jewish resident of Mason City began a hide and fur business. Born in 1872 in a section of Austria that is now the Soviet Union, Mier arrived in the United States in 1893 stopping in Cedar Rapids before arriving in Mason City. Business opportunities for Mier Wolf expanded and in 1903 he started a furniture business. North Iowa grew and so did Mier’s business, by 1931 the business was known as Mier Wolf and Sons with stores in Mason City, Charles City, Austin and Albert Lea.
Married in 1892 to Sicol, who had immigrated from Poland, they had three sons. Their home, a Prairie School designed by William Drummod, on North Adams was built in 1909 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Jewish population in Mason City grew rapidly. Rabbi Schultz arrived in 1909 and held Sabbath services in his home and high holiday services in the original armory. Soon a Jewish section in the cemetery would be needed. Mier Wolf arranged for 50 burial plots in the newly formed Adas Israel section of Elmwood Cemetery.
With the direction of Mier Wolf as synagogue president the first synagogue was completed in 1912 on South Adams. The women of the congregation had taken an active part in raising the funds to purchase property.
In the 1930 census Mier and Sicol were naturalized citizens. Yiddish was their preferred language, English was also spoken. They owned a radio in the home on North Adams; radios were sold at Mier Wolf and Sons. A Majestic radio cabinet model 90 sold for $90, tubes were extra. A deluxe Majestic cabinet model sold for $203 and tubes were still extra!
A member of the Mason City City council, the boards of the Home Loan Corporation, and Northwest Savings Bank and active in the Adas Israel Synagogue, Meir was a leader in north Iowa.
Mier died in 1938 and was buried in the Jewish Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Sicol died in 1953 and was buried next to Mier in Cedar Rapids. Following the dedication of the Adas Israel section in Elmwood/St. Joseph's in the fall of 1954 they were both reinterred in Mason City.