WATCH NOW: Meredith Willson, Mason City's 'Music Man'

Meredith Willson was born in Mason City on May 18, 1902 to John and Rosalie Willson. Shortly after his graduation from Mason City High School in 1919, Meredith moved to New York City and later to California.
In New York he attended the New York Institute of Musical Art (now the Juilliard School), played flute and piccolo in the John Philip Sousa Band and the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, and began his long and successful career as a radio and television personality.
Meredith loved Mason City and mentioned it often on his radio and TV shows. Hollywood insiders would place bets on how soon he would say, “In my hometown, Mason City, Iowa …” during any given show.
Meredith’s musical compositions include two full-length symphonies, four musicals, marches, pieces for flute, a mass, and approximately 300 songs. Some of his best-known songs are “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “May the Good Lord Bless and Keep You,” and (in Iowa, anyway) “The Iowa Fight Song.”
Meredith received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the National Big Brother Award, the first Grammy Award, and many more awards and honors.
Meredith contributed funding for the North Iowa Community Auditorium, the Rosalie Reiniger Willson educational wing of the First Congregational Church, and other projects in Mason City. He wrote fight songs for Mason City and Newman high schools.
“The Music Man” made Mason City (the “real” River City) famous. According to Meredith, most of the characters in the show were composites of people he had known in Mason City. At Meredith’s request, the movie “The Music Man” premiered in Mason City in 1962, bringing Hollywood stars and over 100 marching bands to the city.
He returned to Mason City often to visit friends, enjoy the annual Band Festival and to participate in the Bicentennial celebration. Mason City was always “home” to Meredith Willson. He died in 1984 and is buried in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.