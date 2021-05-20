WATCH NOW: Meredith Willson, Mason City's 'Music Man'

Meredith Willson was born in Mason City on May 18, 1902 to John and Rosalie Willson. Shortly after his graduation from Mason City High School in 1919, Meredith moved to New York City and later to California.

In New York he attended the New York Institute of Musical Art (now the Juilliard School), played flute and piccolo in the John Philip Sousa Band and the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, and began his long and successful career as a radio and television personality.

Meredith loved Mason City and mentioned it often on his radio and TV shows. Hollywood insiders would place bets on how soon he would say, “In my hometown, Mason City, Iowa …” during any given show.

Meredith’s musical compositions include two full-length symphonies, four musicals, marches, pieces for flute, a mass, and approximately 300 songs. Some of his best-known songs are “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “May the Good Lord Bless and Keep You,” and (in Iowa, anyway) “The Iowa Fight Song.”

Meredith received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the National Big Brother Award, the first Grammy Award, and many more awards and honors.