WATCH NOW: MercyOne North Iowa's resources strained from COVID cases

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is seeing a strain on some of its resources as COVID-19 cases begin ticking up again in the area.
That's according to MercyOne North Iowa President & CEO Rod Schlader, who said Friday afternoon that recent trends are causing staff and leaders to feel stressed out and tired.
"We’re up to 20 COVID patients, 85% of those patients have not received vaccination," Schlader said.
Along with that, Schlader said that 100% of people in critical care for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.
"We’re seeing a theme here, people should be getting vaccinated," he said.
Schlader said that one of the scariest things the hospital has seen in recent days is the effect on children.
"We just admitted a pediatric patient this afternoon," he said.
With that, Schlader said that one of the best things people can do locally to help staff push back against another uptick is to get vaccinated if they haven't already.
Earlier this week, the broader MercyOne organization put out a press release saying that MercyOne will require all "colleagues" and medical staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in all MercyOne health care "ministries."
In July, Trinity Health, which joined with Catholic Health Initiatives (now CommonSpirit Health) to form MercyOne, announced that it would require proof of vaccination by Sept. 21 for all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities. Unless there's an exemption granted.
Schlader said that he hoped those requirements would help bring up MercyOne North Iowa's vaccination rate from the 60% range and that the stipulation wouldn't be something that would drive current workers away.
"We want everyone to be here and helping us take care of patients," he said.
Were any staff to leave, that could exacerbate an ongoing problem.
According to Schlader, the medical center has struggled to find clinicians, nurses and respiratory therapists.
"It's a nationwide problem," he said.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.