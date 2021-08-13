WATCH NOW: MercyOne North Iowa's resources strained from COVID cases

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is seeing a strain on some of its resources as COVID-19 cases begin ticking up again in the area.

That's according to MercyOne North Iowa President & CEO Rod Schlader, who said Friday afternoon that recent trends are causing staff and leaders to feel stressed out and tired.

"We’re up to 20 COVID patients, 85% of those patients have not received vaccination," Schlader said.

Along with that, Schlader said that 100% of people in critical care for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.

"We’re seeing a theme here, people should be getting vaccinated," he said.

Schlader said that one of the scariest things the hospital has seen in recent days is the effect on children.

"We just admitted a pediatric patient this afternoon," he said.

With that, Schlader said that one of the best things people can do locally to help staff push back against another uptick is to get vaccinated if they haven't already.