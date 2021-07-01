WATCH NOW: Melson House, Mason City's 'castle'

Most people in Mason City know the Melson House as the "Castle," a nickname given to it by original owner, Minnie Melson, married to Joshua. The concrete voussoirs above the third floor windows reminded her of crenelations found in ancient castles. Roger and Peggy Bang purchased the 1912-14 Walter Burley Griffin-designed Melson House in 1994 because they intended to restore the structure to its original Prairie School splendor, and because they had fallen in love with Marion Mahony Griffin’s designs and unique architectural renderings. The Bangs' restoration was completed in 1996 providing contemporary living while keeping its historic design.

Marion is the first licensed female architect in the United States. She worked with Frank Lloyd Wright in Chicago from 1895-1909, then managed his studio when Wright left America for Europe. Married in 1911 to Walter Burley Griffin, another architect/landscape architect whom she had met in Wright’s studio, the Melson House was designed by Griffin after Marion introduced him to Joshua Melson. Both men were visionaries. Melson in 1908 refused Wright’s design of a home for his lot on Rock Crest because it did not make use of the dramatic limestone cliff. Wright’s design was later built in River Forest, Illinois by Isabel Roberts. Griffin’s organic architecture hovers over Willow Creek breaking out of its limestone cliff as though nature had birthed it. Inhabitants of this concrete and limestone structure are constantly aware of nature - its seasons, plants and animals. Built-ins fill each corner of this three story home. Its window patterns flow from the second story to the third floor roofline. Visitors from as far as Australia have toured it through the years.