Watch Now: Mason City YIELD Project gives East Park's Prairie Playground a significant makeover

When setting out to fundraise for the project, students said at the time that they had a goal of $8,000. Crom said that they ended up with more than $12,000 for the work which is two-fold.

The previous Wednesday, May 5, more than 60 volunteers showed up to the playground to lay down new mulch.

"We had a ton of help," Mason City Chamber of Commerce organizer Allyson Krull said. "(We're) so thankful to all the community volunteers that came out and helped. Got all of that done in a day. And we’re hoping to do the same thing with the staining."

In total, Krull said that the staining work necessitated about 35 volunteers, 40 cans of paint (in cedar, green and solid brown) and 50 rollers or brushes.

Krull also said that she couldn't remember the last time there was volunteer work on the playground on such a mass scale.

"The city does a great job of fixing the repairs as needed and staining as needed but I don’t know the last time it’s been a big community project like this other than the original build," she said.