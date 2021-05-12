Watch Now: Mason City YIELD Project gives East Park's Prairie Playground a significant makeover

The students doing staining work on Prairie Playground at East Park in Mason City on Wednesday morning weren't even born when the equipment was first placed. Still, they were there to make sure that future generations yet to run through the wooden labyrinth or go for a swing would have the chance.
"A lot of the students in YIELD grew up playing on Prairie Playground so we wanted other kids to have the amazing memories we did," Mason City High School student and YIELD collaborator Olivia Crom said in between rounds of applying brown paint to the playground's wooden swing frame.
In October 2020, students from Mason City and Newman Catholic High School decided on fixing up the 23-year-old playground through Youth Investing Energy in Leadership Development’s (YIELD) yearly Community Impact Project. Crom said other options for the project included a wall where people could paint and graffiti, but legally, and a Hula hoop tree. Part of the rationale for the pick being Prairie Playground was that it scored a C- on an A-F scale from the National Program for Playground Safety.
When setting out to fundraise for the project, students said at the time that they had a goal of $8,000. Crom said that they ended up with more than $12,000 for the work which is two-fold.
The previous Wednesday, May 5, more than 60 volunteers showed up to the playground to lay down new mulch.
"We had a ton of help," Mason City Chamber of Commerce organizer Allyson Krull said. "(We're) so thankful to all the community volunteers that came out and helped. Got all of that done in a day. And we’re hoping to do the same thing with the staining."
In total, Krull said that the staining work necessitated about 35 volunteers, 40 cans of paint (in cedar, green and solid brown) and 50 rollers or brushes.
Krull also said that she couldn't remember the last time there was volunteer work on the playground on such a mass scale.
"The city does a great job of fixing the repairs as needed and staining as needed but I don’t know the last time it’s been a big community project like this other than the original build," she said.
When Prairie Playground was built in Denison Field in September 1998, it also came through volunteer work. According to a Globe Gazette article from the time, the project cost about $180,000 and needed several hundred workers across multiple shifts to get it open in a week's time.
"It's taken a tremendous cooperative effort, and I hope people in the community really appreciate the way the businesses and foundations have contributed," coordinator Janet Bechtel said at the time.
Wednesday morning, with Irish-flavored sea shanties playing in the background to spur on work, Crom said that she was excited to be giving back as part of a group effort.
"We’ve been talking about it for such a long time and I think a lot of the students are really pumped," she said.
Adding further context, Krull said "We had people sending in letters saying how grateful they were that the kids were taking this project on because it meant a lot to the community."
