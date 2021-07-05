WATCH NOW: Mason City veteran finds peace with drone photography

Early in the Old Testament Book of Isaiah, chapter 2, verse 4 to be exact, there's a message which decrees, "They will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will not take up sword against nation, nor will they train for war anymore."
A version of that message can be found on a bronze statue called "Let Us Beat Swords into Plowshares" by Evgeniy Vuchetich in the north garden of the United Nations complex. After World War I, there are stories of French farmers appropriating decommissioned tanks for work in their fields. Even just a few years ago in Ukraine, former Soviet tanks could be found out in the fields. Modern-day "swords" becoming plowshares.
Mason City resident David Conrad Hinton Jr., 57, keeps that verse at the front of his mind. Partly because he's a religious man himself who spent three years at Mississippi College studying to go into Baptist ministry, but also because that specific passage has come to be a shorthand for Hinton's own life.
A farmer's dreams of flying
Hinton grew up in a town of about 2,000 called Jasper, Florida, near the state line with Georgia. It's known for phosphate mining. He wasn't born there, however. Presaging his own life and career, he was actually born on the Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma because his father was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force.
"I think that’s where I had my interest in aviation because the first 10 years of my life were the last 10 of his career," Hinton said.
He wore other hats, though, before getting into a similar line of work as his old man. There was the time spent at a Baptist college, which didn't pan out, but also a lot of time spent on his grandpa's farm.
"I’m sitting there working on a farmer but daydreaming of being somewhere else. Traveling the world like my dad did," he said.
First tours
His thoughts constantly kept circling back to the military until he finally approached a recruiter in the mid-1980s and was placed in basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. The website for the location notes, "The installation trains roughly 50 percent of all soldiers and more than 60 percent of women entering the Army each year."
After going through there and Fort Benning for jump school, Hinton said that he was assigned to the "5th Special Forces Group" as an operations and intelligence center guy. On August 2, 1990, after several years of service, Hinton said he knew he'd be going to war because Iraq had just invaded neighboring Kuwait, but he didn't know when.
"It’s anxious. This is the first time I went to an armed conflict. We’re going to war with a country that’s got an army. On the one hand I’m excited to go but on the other side I’ve got dread because at this time Iraq had the fourth largest army in the world. That’s what scared me the most. The possibility of getting gassed."
In that go around, Hinton said he spent a lot time working as a "liaison" between the Pan-Arab forces, who sided with the U.S., and General H. Norman Schwarzkopf Jr.'s central command. When those seven months ended, Hinton said he shifted positions several times with stops as a member of the National Guard in Tennessee and a Veterans Affairs official in Nashville.
Dreams and nightmares
Hinton said he had a day off from work there when 9/11 happened. He was sitting on the couch and got a call from his ex-wife. "I used to be on active duty and now I’m sitting on my ass doing nothing," he said.
So he found his way into a deploying National Guard unit that was a transportation company. Despite military service being a part of his family, Hinton said that neither his dad nor his mom was too keen on him going back into a warzone.
"There’s this Bible I had when I was baptized and she kept it. And she gave it back to me. And she was upset," he remembered.
That transportation gig eventually afforded him a chance to realize his dream of working in aviation, as a flight director of an observation balloon in Iraq, but it also unleashed a lot of nightmares.
"I seen where a suicide bomber went to a marketplace and blew herself up. We just had the camera on the marketplace and she exploded herself. There were hundreds of people wounded. The local hospitals got so overloaded that they were bringing children onto our base. A lot of soldiers donated blood. I was even seeing grown men cry over this and I was thinking about my own kids back home. I went out somewhere by myself and cried thinking about my own son," Hinton said.
It wouldn't be the only time Hinton dealt with deadly bomb explosions like that. Some of the names of colleagues who died in a similar fashion are scrawled in pen in that family Bible his mother gave him.
Over time, those losses compounded to the point where Hinton had to leave the Army because he was diagnosed with PTSD. He thinks it's related to a 2005 explosion when he got an undiagnosed head injury.
"There were stalls. I had mental hiccups and stuff ... I suddenly couldn’t handle stress anymore and I was losing my temper a lot. I never got in fights but I could just get in an argument very easily. I spent three tours looking for danger, but no one taught me how to get out of that," he said.
Civilian use
About seven days after Hinton got back from Iraq, he married his current wife, which is what brought him to Mason City. He found meaningful work helping to get a local support group for veterans started, but it wasn't until 2020 that he was able to realize his passion for aviation, but totally decoupled from war.
He got a commercial license to fly drones to do mapping and photography. When the pandemic broke out, he had plenty of time to get to area parks and spend hours flying his Mavic Air 2 drone overhead.
"I was trying to take my military (skills) I was using to fight a war and use them for peaceful reasons," Hinton said.
As of late, that peaceful reason has been documenting things like the Juneteenth celebration at Monroe Park for the city. That particular event had resonance for Hinton.
"They’re dancing, having a barbecue, having a good time and it was such a contrast from 2007 when I’m seeing people blown up, people dismembered. It was such a contrast, I had to take a moment to go to my car and cry," he said.
Hinton can most often be found, though, at East Park, which he considers his favorite. Besides the fact that it offers ample space to fly and land his drone, Hinton goes there to capture shrub growth of city plants.
He's logged about 450 hours or almost 19 days of drone flight. All of that time has allowed him to grow, too.
"This drone flying pulled me out of that dark area of my life."
