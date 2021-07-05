WATCH NOW: Mason City veteran finds peace with drone photography

So he found his way into a deploying National Guard unit that was a transportation company. Despite military service being a part of his family, Hinton said that neither his dad nor his mom was too keen on him going back into a warzone.

"There’s this Bible I had when I was baptized and she kept it. And she gave it back to me. And she was upset," he remembered.

That transportation gig eventually afforded him a chance to realize his dream of working in aviation, as a flight director of an observation balloon in Iraq, but it also unleashed a lot of nightmares.

"I seen where a suicide bomber went to a marketplace and blew herself up. We just had the camera on the marketplace and she exploded herself. There were hundreds of people wounded. The local hospitals got so overloaded that they were bringing children onto our base. A lot of soldiers donated blood. I was even seeing grown men cry over this and I was thinking about my own kids back home. I went out somewhere by myself and cried thinking about my own son," Hinton said.

It wouldn't be the only time Hinton dealt with deadly bomb explosions like that. Some of the names of colleagues who died in a similar fashion are scrawled in pen in that family Bible his mother gave him.