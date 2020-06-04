WATCH NOW: Mason City student leaders come together to plant trees in flood plains

+9 'It brought out the best in us': Mason City's response to 2008 flood was widespread (with photos) MASON CITY | About a decade ago, Tim Latham had already spent some of his day tearing out carpets in a few of his rental properties, thanks t…

“It did cost a lot of money, but I thought it was going to be a lot more expensive than it ended up being. It’s a lot more reasonably priced to put trees in. That kind of surprised me,” said Jack Harty, a student at Mason City High School who introduced the idea to the group. “I was talking to my history teacher, Mr. Lee, at the high school, and he told me that other communities had done kind of similar things with areas that were flooded ... So it was an idea that we brought to the group and ended up going with."

From there, YIELD students prepared for the project during the school year by consulting with local nurseries, conservationists, city staff and conducted soil samples and online research to select fruit and shade trees that would work best in Mason City, particularly for floodplains.

YIELD students decided to select more established trees rather than seedlings to give the trees better survival odds, along with the additional purchase of arbor guards to fit around their trunks for protection, said Allyson Krull, marketing and leadership development director for the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

Many of the students expressed excitement at making the long-anticipated project a reality, acknowledging it was surprising to learn how much preparation was required.