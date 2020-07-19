Watch Now: Mason City group looks to expand local cycling experience

Henry Diggelmann, another NIHPT volunteer, said several members underwent coursework through a professional trail building company.

“We learned how to effectively build trails that are fun, that are safe, and they're respectful to the environment and sustainable,” he said.

“From a trail building aspect, there are some really important considerations. The biggest one is water flow on the trails and how to mitigate that, then incorporating fun features that can be enjoyable, but still be safe for people as well as the environment.”

“One of the key focuses of our organization is creating sustainable trails,” Bailey said. “We are conservationists at heart, so we don't want to create something that's going to cause any problems with the environment.”

The group has spent about 500 hours of volunteer labor to complete the first mile of trail while rehabilitating the area closest to the trail head. Phase two of the trail system will be built in the northwest corner of the property where the group has been given permission to build by the city.