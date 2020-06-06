WATCH NOW: Mason City graduates celebrate with the community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mason City High School graduates, unable to celebrate their achievements in a traditional ceremony this year, took to the streets on Saturday to celebrate in their own way.

Organized by parents and members of the community, 2020 graduates rolled through downtown Mason City parade style as friends, family and neighbors waved and cheered on their graduates.

Led by an antique Mason City Fire Department truck, many of the dozens of cars in the parade were decorated for the occasion. Most had writing on the windows with the names of the graduates riding in the car. Others had posters, streamers and balloons.

Many grads were sporting their red mortarboards, while some opted to wear their full gowns as they hung out the windows of cars or stood in the back of pickup trucks.

As the parade made its turn onto North Federal Avenue, grads were handed a pre-packaged breakfast provided by Hy-Vee, Tug's Daycare and Preschool, and Lee Realty.

A graduation ceremony will be held over the span of two days -- June 11 and June 12. Due to COVID-19 concerns, seniors will walk across a stage on the football field during designated times with limited guests to provide adequate space for social distancing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0