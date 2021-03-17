Watch Now: Mason City emergency services respond to downtown accident

Mason City's police, fire and ambulance services responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, in which one vehicle was tipped on its side, leaving a woman trapped in the driver's seat.
The collision occurred just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Second Street Southeast and South Delaware Avenue, near Southbridge Mall and Midas.
A witness at the scene said her husband and another bystander tried to help the two in the tipped Chevy Malibu as first responders were called, and were able to pull a boy from the passenger side of the car. The boy told paramedics he was not hurt.
Firefighters could be heard speaking to the woman, explaining that they were going to stabilize the vehicle so they could get her out. A saw was then used to cut the windshield out of the car, and responders used a blade to cut through airbags before pulling the woman to safety.
The woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The driver of the second vehicle, a BMW hatchback, told police he was uninjured, however, the front end of his car was damaged in the crash.
Officers could be seen taking statements from a number of witnesses in an effort to determine the cause of the collision.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette.