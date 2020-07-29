Watch Now: Mason City Danzers launch TikTok challenge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City Danzers are challenging their friends to a TikTok Challenge. If the hashtag #maskupnorthiowa gets 500 views on TikTok, Mason City High School Principal, Dan Long, will take the challenge.

The goal is to help kids feel comfortable wearing masks so they can return to in-person learning safely. Encourage your friends, kids, or grandkids to take the challenge this weekend!

You can also view the challenge here.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

