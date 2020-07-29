Watch Now: Mason City Danzers launch TikTok challenge

The Mason City Danzers are challenging their friends to a TikTok Challenge. If the hashtag #maskupnorthiowa gets 500 views on TikTok, Mason City High School Principal, Dan Long, will take the challenge.
The goal is to help kids feel comfortable wearing masks so they can return to in-person learning safely. Encourage your friends, kids, or grandkids to take the challenge this weekend!
You can also view the challenge here.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
As seen on Instagram: Stories from the Globe Gazette
Find the story that piqued your interest on Instagram here.
Newman Catholic has a little piece of history and nature that some might consider the campus’ hidden gem.
In the small town of Rockford, Scott Johnson is a public figure. After all, he’s the mayor, a Realtor and the former baseball coach of the War…
Gyros are coming to the lake city.
For the fifth consecutive year, the Charles City softball team has earned its way to a state tournament appearance.
The Mason City baseball team brought the home crowd to its feet on Monday night at Roosevelt Field, as the Mohawks scored four runs in the bot…
It's easy to see why the Newman Catholic softball team has been so successful all season.
"It's gotta be something magical there."
Heading into the bottom of the third inning at the Osage softball diamond on Tuesday night, Riceville and Osage sat at a stalemate. Neither te…
While enjoying the show and photographing an energized gang of scurrying chipmunks at an abandoned woodpile, I couldn’t help but notice an exc…
MASON CITY | Swimmers and rafters hit the cool water of Big Blue pit before noon on Monday.
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.