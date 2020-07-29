Watch Now: Mason City Danzers launch TikTok challenge
Watch Now: Mason City Danzers launch TikTok challenge

The Mason City Danzers are challenging their friends to a TikTok Challenge. If the hashtag #maskupnorthiowa gets 500 views on TikTok, Mason City High School Principal, Dan Long, will take the challenge.

The goal is to help kids feel comfortable wearing masks so they can return to in-person learning safely.  Encourage your friends, kids, or grandkids to take the challenge this weekend!

You can also view the challenge here

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

