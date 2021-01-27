 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Mason City COVID-19, public health press conference
Watch Now: Mason City COVID-19, public health press conference

The City of Mason City has been sharing local updates regarding response efforts to COVID-19.

Today's press conference will take place at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch it here when it begins.

While you wait, catch up on previous Mason City press conferences here:

 Jan. 13

 Jan. 6

 Dec. 16

Mason City
