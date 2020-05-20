WATCH NOW: Mason City COVID-19 press conference
WATCH NOW: Mason City COVID-19 press conference

Mason City will begin sharing local updates regarding response efforts to COVID-19.

Press conferences are expected to take place weekly on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. and will include officials from local organizations, including Cerro Gordo Public Health, City of Mason City, and MercyOne North Iowa.

You can watch it here when it begins.

While you wait, you can watch previous press conferences here:

May 13

May 6

 April 29

 April 22

April 15

April 8

April 1

March 25

Mason City
Concerned about COVID-19?

