WATCH NOW: Mason City celebrates start of holiday season

On Saturday, Main Street Mason City celebrated the start of the holiday season with its annual Main Street Mason City Home for the Holidays event.

The event was held in downtown Mason City, with a variety of activities for all ages throughout the day.

Starting at 2:00 P.M., attendees could head to the Southbridge Mall for the Christmas market, pictures with Santa, cookie decorating and more.

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, State Sen. Amanda Ragan, and Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley all told stories throughout the afternoon at Brick Furniture.

Downtown businesses Three on the Tree Coffee and Cafe, Simply Nourished Mason City and Salon LTD all participated on the fun as well.

The day of events was capped with the lighting of the Mayor's Tree in Central Park.

Mayor Schikel spoke to attendees and Christmas Carols were sang by Mason City local Betsy Kirby before the tree was lit.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

