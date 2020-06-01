WATCH NOW: Mason City #BlackLivesMatter protest, North Iowans react

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following George Floyd's death on Memorial Day, demonstrations have spread from Minneapolis throughout the nation and world, demanding action in response to police brutality against black lives and ongoing systemic racism.

On Sunday evening and Monday afternoon in Mason City, streets weren't filled by the hundreds, but a still-sizable crowd did line North Washington Avenue to participate in two peaceful Black Lives Matter protests.

Police were on the scene Sunday evening for several minutes to issue a traffic ticket to a driver who squealed his tires in support of the protesters. During that time, an officer approached the crowd and a loud but measured conversation took place, but was finished without incident. There were no further interactions between police and protesters.

A second protest held in the same location began Monday at 2:30 p.m.

The Globe Gazette recorded Facebook Live videos during the Sunday evening and Monday afternoon demonstrations. Hundreds of our readers had thoughts to share on social media.