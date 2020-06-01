× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following George Floyd's death on Memorial Day, demonstrations have spread from Minneapolis throughout the nation and world, demanding action in response to police brutality against black lives and ongoing systemic racism.

On Sunday evening and Monday afternoon in Mason City, streets weren't filled by the hundreds, but a still-sizable crowd did line North Washington Avenue to participate in two peaceful Black Lives Matter protests.

Police were on the scene Sunday evening for several minutes to issue a traffic ticket to a driver who squealed his tires in support of the protesters. During that time, an officer approached the crowd and a loud but measured conversation took place, but was finished without incident. There were no further interactions between police and protesters.

A second protest held in the same location began Monday at 2:30 p.m.

The Globe Gazette recorded Facebook Live videos during the Sunday evening and Monday afternoon demonstrations. Hundreds of our readers had thoughts to share on social media.

Some acknowledged that police brutality is a problem that must be addressed, but not all police were part of the problem. Others asked participants to remain peaceful. Others said Mason City also needs to address its own problems with racism. Some questioned the purpose of the protest. What seems to be a majority of comments voiced support for the cause.

Collected here are just a handful of the hundreds of responses we received, as well as video and photos we took at the demonstration.

Responses

"Not all cops are bad, no. But we do have to recognize problems in our systems."

"My friend's husband is a cop in mc I know what happened to George was horrible but not all cops are bad."

"Age has nothing to do with anything. They are peacefully protesting. There in spirit "

"Glad to see a protest being done right! Good job Mason City."

"Boyfriend and I took water out to these wonderful people keep it peaceful and keep it safe."

"Keep in mind it was not that long ago a Mason City cop's daughter made a horribly racist video. It is a problem here too!"

"LET'S BE AN EXAMPLE FOR OTHER CITIES EVERYONE! PEACE WILL PAVE THE WAY."

"No one is saying all lives don’t matter. But today & this situation black lives matter."

"No lives matter until black lives matter "

"I'm all for peaceful protesting and justice but running into the streets with traffic is not cool, someone could get seriously injured..."

"Just because we are saying black lives matter doesn't mean we're saying any other lives matter less. The point is that our black community is facing hurdles that privilege dictates light skinned people don't have to face here."

Monday afternoon protest

Sunday evening protest

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

