WATCH NOW: Mary Zemanek Kubiak Hirsh ran Kubiak Meat Market

Mary Zemanek Kubiak Hirsh, owner and proprietor of the Kubiak Meat Market, died suddenly two days before Christmas in 1942 while at the store on North Federal.
Born in Poland in 1900, Mary arrived in the United States at age 4, settling first in Chicago and spending her last 23 years in Mason City. Mary's first husband Frank died suddenly in 1939 while in their market. Mary took over the market until her death in December 1942.
In 1929, Mary, her husband Frank Kubiak and her brother Tony Zemanek owned the Chicago Meat Market and Grocery at 626 S. Jackson St., known to many in town as Powder Street, in Mason City. In 1933, the Chicago Meat Market was one of the numerous business in Mason City that accepted scrip from those working on the Scrip Road east of town.
In 1930, the Chicago Meat Market suffered a loss when the refrigeration plant, rendering building and packing building on Birch Drive east of town were lost in a fire of unknown cause; although there were concerns about the wiring in the plant. Frank did state that if a hog hanging in the locker was touched an electric shock could be felt.
At 6:30 p.m. on April 11, 1930, Frank and others left the plant. At 8:10 p.m. flames were roaring briskly out of the roof. The flames attracted a large crowd and roads leading up to the plant were filled with cars. Because of the high bank to the creek the fire department was unable to pump water out of the creek to fight the fire.
In May of 1931, the Federal Packing Company and Cash Market was opened at 213 N. Federal Ave., by Frank Kubiak and Tony Zemanek. Both men had been in the grocery business for numerous years when they opened this store. The store specialized in fresh meats, smoke house and grinding of sausage. The long clean counters with glass fronts were kept at the optimum temperature of 35 degrees to display the fresh meat. The ceilings were creme-colored, the walls a pale green, the fixtures were orange with black trim.
In 1940, the store took 10th place at a bowling tournament sponsored by the store.
On Feb. 11, 1943, the Globe Gazette reported that the Chicago Meat Market owned and operated by Mary’s brother was taking over the operation. Wayne Closson would remain at the store.