WATCH NOW: Mary Zemanek Kubiak Hirsh ran Kubiak Meat Market

Mary Zemanek Kubiak Hirsh, owner and proprietor of the Kubiak Meat Market, died suddenly two days before Christmas in 1942 while at the store on North Federal.

Born in Poland in 1900, Mary arrived in the United States at age 4, settling first in Chicago and spending her last 23 years in Mason City. Mary's first husband Frank died suddenly in 1939 while in their market. Mary took over the market until her death in December 1942.

In 1929, Mary, her husband Frank Kubiak and her brother Tony Zemanek owned the Chicago Meat Market and Grocery at 626 S. Jackson St., known to many in town as Powder Street, in Mason City. In 1933, the Chicago Meat Market was one of the numerous business in Mason City that accepted scrip from those working on the Scrip Road east of town.

In 1930, the Chicago Meat Market suffered a loss when the refrigeration plant, rendering building and packing building on Birch Drive east of town were lost in a fire of unknown cause; although there were concerns about the wiring in the plant. Frank did state that if a hog hanging in the locker was touched an electric shock could be felt.

