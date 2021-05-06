WATCH NOW: Madelyn Walls served the Mason City library for 43 years

Born in Mason City in 1924 to Eldist S. and Jewette E. Lewis Walls, Madelyn’s family included one sister, Esther, a librarian for the New York Public Library. Eldest and Jewette arrived in Mason City in 1918.
Her grandparents arrived in Iowa about 1870 from Mississippi and Virginia on the Underground Railroad. Madelyn’s father and grandfather worked in the mines in southern Iowa before the mines wore out and then continued on to North Iowa.
Graduating from Mason City High School in 1942, Madelyn continued her education at NIACC, graduating again from the University of Iowa where she received a degree in education with a major in English. Teaching for one year in Keyesville, Georgia she returned to Mason City accepting a position at the Public Library.
Hired in 1946 by the-librarian Miss. Lydia Barrette, Madelyn began as a general assistant. In a 1965 interview Madelyn stated, “I wouldn’t exactly say that I quit teaching to go into library work. I just started working here and liked it.”
As Director of Adult Circulation she was involved with getting books and materials requested by patrons. Madelyn noted in the interview that students are trained to use the library and that many people already know what they want to read as they have read about the material in reviews. With the addition of more services, she noted that circulation increased greatly.
“Our main purpose is to get the books and materials when the readers want them and to offer good quality service,” she added.
Madelyn concluded her 43-year career as the assistant director of the library.
Madelyn was associated with the Mason City Human Rights Commission, League of Women Voters and the Maria Mitchell Club. Her family members were members of the Union Memorial Methodist Church and were some of the first to join the First United Methodist Church when the two churches joined. She was active in the Women’s Work of the First United Methodist church.