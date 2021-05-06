WATCH NOW: Madelyn Walls served the Mason City library for 43 years

Born in Mason City in 1924 to Eldist S. and Jewette E. Lewis Walls, Madelyn’s family included one sister, Esther, a librarian for the New York Public Library. Eldest and Jewette arrived in Mason City in 1918.

Her grandparents arrived in Iowa about 1870 from Mississippi and Virginia on the Underground Railroad. Madelyn’s father and grandfather worked in the mines in southern Iowa before the mines wore out and then continued on to North Iowa.

Graduating from Mason City High School in 1942, Madelyn continued her education at NIACC, graduating again from the University of Iowa where she received a degree in education with a major in English. Teaching for one year in Keyesville, Georgia she returned to Mason City accepting a position at the Public Library.

Hired in 1946 by the-librarian Miss. Lydia Barrette, Madelyn began as a general assistant. In a 1965 interview Madelyn stated, “I wouldn’t exactly say that I quit teaching to go into library work. I just started working here and liked it.”