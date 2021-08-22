WATCH NOW: Lydia Margaret Barrette, library co-founder

Lydia Margaret Barrette planned to stay in Mason City for three or four years ... 35 years later she retired as director of the Mason City Public Library, the library that she helped build with Mary Hanford MacNider.

Lydia was born in Rock Island, Illinois, in 1881. Her education included a degree from Cornell College in 1905 and additional work at the University of Iowa. Arriving in Mason City in 1919 to work at the Carnegie Library she quickly became friends with Mary Hanford MacNider and the two women worked to build a new library for Mason City.

Lydia wrote “I dreamed of the library - a great library for a small gentle prairie town - as a shrine of service … And I had somehow believed it to be and hoped it would be.”

Following the approval of a library bond, Lydia started planning, with the cornerstone laid on May 14, 1939. Mary Hanford MacNider set the first scoop of mortar and Lydia set the second scoop. Construction moved quickly and was dedicated on June 13, 1940.

