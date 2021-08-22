WATCH NOW: Lydia Margaret Barrette, library co-founder

Lydia Margaret Barrette planned to stay in Mason City for three or four years ... 35 years later she retired as director of the Mason City Public Library, the library that she helped build with Mary Hanford MacNider.
Lydia was born in Rock Island, Illinois, in 1881. Her education included a degree from Cornell College in 1905 and additional work at the University of Iowa. Arriving in Mason City in 1919 to work at the Carnegie Library she quickly became friends with Mary Hanford MacNider and the two women worked to build a new library for Mason City.
Lydia wrote “I dreamed of the library - a great library for a small gentle prairie town - as a shrine of service … And I had somehow believed it to be and hoped it would be.”
Following the approval of a library bond, Lydia started planning, with the cornerstone laid on May 14, 1939. Mary Hanford MacNider set the first scoop of mortar and Lydia set the second scoop. Construction moved quickly and was dedicated on June 13, 1940.
Expanding the footprint of the library was important to her. Lydia was a member of numerous professional organizations including Delta Kappa Gamma and was included in “Who’s Who Among the Women of the Nation.” Writing about her career as a librarian, her piece titled “Library Life Can Be Beautiful” appeared in 1958 in The National Business Woman. A recurring theme in her writing was that a library “Keeps a person in touch with the most interesting lines of thought: in the community, in the country, in the world and now in outer space."
Lydia’s 1961 book “There is No End” told the story of Lydia and Mary Hanford MacNider building the library.
Under her direction, the Mason City Library became one of the first libraries to establish collections of art and music to loan out. She established the first Iowa Bookmobile, known as “The Lydia.”
“A library offers a unique gift of communication and its impact can never be measured,” she wrote.