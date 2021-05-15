WATCH NOW: Kiwanis breakfast hits the air for area kids

Hundreds of Iowans were in attendance at the Mason City Municipal Airport on Saturday morning for the annual fly-in breakfast fundraiser.

The fly-in breakfast was hosted as a joint effort between the River City and Clear Lake Kiwanis clubs and the North Iowa Air Service. The event was a big hit, with hundreds of people making their way to Mason City's airport on Saturday morning.

For $7, patrons of the fly-in breakfast were treated to a full breakfast and the opportunity to look at some of the planes housed in the Mason City Airport. For $20, participants even had the opportunity to be taken for a quick ride in one of the North Iowa Air Service’s planes.

Dana Thomas, the marketing chair of the River City Kiwanis Club, said the fly-in breakfast had been a great success.

“It was great to raise money for kids and give back to the community of North Iowa,” Thomas said.

All the proceeds from the fly-in breakfast will go toward projects put together by the two Kiwanis clubs with the goal of improving children's lives in the area.

