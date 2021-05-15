 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Kiwanis breakfast hits the air for area kids
WATCH NOW: Kiwanis breakfast hits the air for area kids

Hundreds of Iowans were in attendance at the Mason City Municipal Airport on Saturday morning for the annual fly-in breakfast fundraiser.

The fly-in breakfast was hosted as a joint effort between the River City and Clear Lake Kiwanis clubs and the North Iowa Air Service. The event was a big hit, with hundreds of people making their way to Mason City's airport on Saturday morning.

Planes in Hangar at MCA

Some patrons check out the vintage planes parked in the hangar at the Mason City Airport.

For $7, patrons of the fly-in breakfast were treated to a full breakfast and the opportunity to look at some of the planes housed in the Mason City Airport. For $20, participants even had the opportunity to be taken for a quick ride in one of the North Iowa Air Service’s planes.

Dana Thomas, the marketing chair of the River City Kiwanis Club, said the fly-in breakfast had been a great success.

A plane gets ready to take new patrons of the fly-in breakfast for a ride.

A plane takes flight at the fly-in breakfast at Mason City's airport. 

“It was great to raise money for kids and give back to the community of North Iowa,” Thomas said.

All the proceeds from the fly-in breakfast will go toward projects put together by the two Kiwanis clubs with the goal of improving children's lives in the area.

