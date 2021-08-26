WATCH NOW: Kathryn Espinosa pickets for workers' rights

Born in the family home on Lehigh Row, Kathryn Espinosa was one of 17 children. Her mother, Petra Espinosa, met her dad Pablo Espinosa when she was living and working in Kansas. A single mother, Petra was living in a boxcar while cleaning box cars, and doing laundry for railroad workers to support her family. After meeting Pablo, the family moved to Lehigh Row in Mason City, where Pablo worked at Lehigh.

Kathryn attended school in town, leaving at age 16 to work in a local laundry. The family was living north of town, beyond the city bus route, so she walked to and from work. The work day started at 6 a.m. and she was paid 28 cents an hour. Kathryn stayed at the laundry for three years, working the mangle, a large rolling machine that would iron sheets as they moved through the heated rollers.

At 19, Kathryn started at Decker’s in Mason City in the casing department, filling sausage meat into casings. She worked nights for standard pay, by the hour, not by the piece. Her required uniform included a rubber apron and a hat. Kathryn worked at Decker’s in Mason City for 27 years and for three years at the plant in Fort Madison.

