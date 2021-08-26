WATCH NOW: Kathryn Espinosa pickets for workers' rights

Born in the family home on Lehigh Row, Kathryn Espinosa was one of 17 children. Her mother, Petra Espinosa, met her dad Pablo Espinosa when she was living and working in Kansas. A single mother, Petra was living in a boxcar while cleaning box cars, and doing laundry for railroad workers to support her family. After meeting Pablo, the family moved to Lehigh Row in Mason City, where Pablo worked at Lehigh.
Kathryn attended school in town, leaving at age 16 to work in a local laundry. The family was living north of town, beyond the city bus route, so she walked to and from work. The work day started at 6 a.m. and she was paid 28 cents an hour. Kathryn stayed at the laundry for three years, working the mangle, a large rolling machine that would iron sheets as they moved through the heated rollers.
At 19, Kathryn started at Decker’s in Mason City in the casing department, filling sausage meat into casings. She worked nights for standard pay, by the hour, not by the piece. Her required uniform included a rubber apron and a hat. Kathryn worked at Decker’s in Mason City for 27 years and for three years at the plant in Fort Madison.
On March 16, 1948, 20,000 members of the United Packinghouse Workers of America went on strike. Kathryn went on the picket lines. The workers were striking for higher wages, improved working conditions, grievance procedures and a strictly enforced seniority system.
Kathryn’s life included dancing at the Surf, when a bus would pick riders up in Mason City and later return them to town after an evening dancing at the Surf.
She was a bowler, participating in a national bowling tournament in California. The team was sponsored by MacNider’s who flew the team to California.
Kathryn was inducted into the Mason City Softball Hall of Fame.
This article was based on an oral history Kathryn completed with the Mujeras Latinas Project with the Iowa Women’s Archives at the University of Iowa in 2006.