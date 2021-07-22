 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Historic 'That's All, Brother' lands in North Iowa
0 comments
alert featured

WATCH NOW: Historic 'That's All, Brother' lands in North Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

That's All, Brother lands at MCA to prepare for two days of viewing. 

The historic C-47 That's All, Brother landed at the Mason City Municipal Airport on Thursday afternoon. 

That's All, Brother was the leading C-47 of 800 used that carried approximately 13,000 paratroopers to Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944, better known as D-Day. 

The plane was recently restored by The Commemorative Airforce and is being flown by Clear Lake resident and longtime pilot Doug Rozendaal. 

WWII plane "That's All, Brother" lands in Mason City - Rozendaal

Commemorative Air Force pilot Doug Rozendaal, of Clear Lake, talks about the historic significance of the plane and others like it.

"I would argue that this airplane is probably the most historically significant airplane that flies in America today," Rozendaal said just minutes after landing the plane. "It's an incredibly historic piece of equipment." 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rozendaal flew to San Marcos, Texas, where That's All, Brother is usually kept, on Wednesday to fly it back to his home of North Iowa, which he says was a memorable moment for him. 

WWII plane "That's All, Brother" lands in Mason City - interior

Members of the Commemorative Air Force hang back inside That's All, Brother after landing at the Mason City Municipal Airport.

"It's always great to bring these historical things to North Iowa," Rozendaal said. "People can share it with youngsters and they might understand the scarifies that were made, and the price that was paid so we can live in a free country and a free world."  

The plane will be on display and open to the public at the Mason City Municipal Airport starting Friday morning, and remaining there until Saturday evening. 

WWII plane "That's All, Brother" lands in Mason City

A WWII plane called That's All Brother taxis the runway at the Mason City Municipal Airport on its way to an air show on Thursday.

Members of the North Iowa community can take a tour of the inside of That's All, Brother, and for $249 you can reserve a seat on the plane for a flight. https://tour.thatsallbrother.org/

Following its two days in North Iowa, That's All Brother will be heading to Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Air Show, starting Monday, July 26. 

Support local journalism. Get a year of unlimited digital access.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News