WATCH NOW: Historic 'That's All, Brother' lands in North Iowa

The historic C-47 That's All, Brother landed at the Mason City Municipal Airport on Thursday afternoon.

That's All, Brother was the leading C-47 of 800 used that carried approximately 13,000 paratroopers to Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944, better known as D-Day.

The plane was recently restored by The Commemorative Airforce and is being flown by Clear Lake resident and longtime pilot Doug Rozendaal.

"I would argue that this airplane is probably the most historically significant airplane that flies in America today," Rozendaal said just minutes after landing the plane. "It's an incredibly historic piece of equipment."

Rozendaal flew to San Marcos, Texas, where That's All, Brother is usually kept, on Wednesday to fly it back to his home of North Iowa, which he says was a memorable moment for him.