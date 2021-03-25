Watch Now: Herptiles return in North Iowa

As winter set in around North Iowa, local amphibians and reptiles retreated to places like the muddy beds of ponds and underground burrows to hibernate.
Leopard frogs. American toads. Painted turtles, snapping turtles. Fox and garter snakes. Tiger salamanders.
Soon now, these species and many more will reemerge in waves as spring returns.
This will also mean the return of some of spring's natural music.
"The first frog that people are going to hear singing is going to be the chorus frog," said Todd Von Ehwegen, conservation education manager for Cerro Gordo County. “They sound like someone running their thumb over a fine-tooth comb.”
They probably haven't emerged just yet, said Von Ehwegen, but they'll do so soon as water temperatures warm.
Meanwhile, salamanders are now beginning to be active again "as soon as the ice comes off the water," said Von Ehwegen. "They can handle pretty cold temperatures."
How to observe
There are a number of locations recommended by the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board to spot amphibians and reptiles, from Mike Zack Wildlife Area to Mallard Marsh to Zirbel Slough.
"One easy place to get to is right here at the Lime Creek Nature Center. ... As you're coming down our entrance road, there's a pond on the north side of the road," said Von Ehwegen.
From the northwest side of the parking lot, there's also a trail you can follow for a short walk to another pond.
"It's got a lot of amphibians in it. As soon as it gets warm enough, the frogs will be singing in there.
"A great way to observe is to bring a dip net ... and you might be able to see the frogs singing — this'll be a few weeks yet before they get real active.
"It's a great place to observe them, and in the spring, sometimes the tiger salamanders will be in the water, too. But they're just a little harder to find than frogs."
Why herps matter
Both amphibians and reptiles play important roles in their local ecosystems.
“They are part of the natural cycle," said Von Ehwegen. "They’re both important in providing food for other animals and eating other animals. ... Fox snakes eat a lot of rodents, keep the mice under control. … Frogs are in really large numbers, so animals like raccoons and herons and snapping turtles will eat them.
“So they’re all part of the ecosystem. A lot of people don’t really think much of them. They think they’re slimy, ugly, scary, whatever, but they really are fascinating creatures that have a lot of adaptations that allow it to survive.”
To name just a few peculiar capabilities: salamanders can orient themselves using earth's magnetic field; turtles make use of cloacal respiration (breathing through their bottoms) while hibernating; plenty of reptiles and amphibians can camouflage themselves in their home environments.
“I encourage people to learn more about them, and they’re really fun to watch,” Von Ehwegen said.
Things to consider
As more animals continue coming out of hibernation, many will be traveling to new places to spend spring — which means many will need to cross roadways.
“If you’re driving by a wetland area, you’re going to want to keep your eyes open, because as it continues to warm up, turtles will be moving across the road, and so will salamanders. So just keep your eyes open, and try to avoid hitting them. A lot of those animals, reptiles and amphibians, die from being hit by cars.”
An important rule to remember is you're welcome to look — but don't take. Most of Iowa's reptiles and amphibians are protected species under law and are important to their breeding populations and ecosystems. Capturing or killing them is illegal.
“It’s best to leave them in the wild," said Von Ehwegen. "If you want a pet turtle, or you want a pet snake … go to a pet store and get them there.
“If you find a turtle and take it home, and home is 30 miles away, and then you decide to just let it go, that turtle is going to have a hard time, because it’s going to want to get back to where it lives, and it’s going to probably try to go those 30 miles and probably die on the way trying to get back home.
"It’s never a good idea to take a turtle home, keep it for a few months, then let it go. It’s best to just leave them in the wild.”
If you find an unusual reptile or amphibian you'd like help identifying, you can call Lime Creek Nature Center at 641-423-5309.
