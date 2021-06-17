 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Heralding the first train in Mason City
0 comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Heralding the first train in Mason City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the Cerro Gordo Republican newspaper 1869, Nov. 6, a McGregor & Missouri River train pulled into Mason City at 11:10 a.m. with engineer Seneca Brown at the throttle. An exuberant crowd of residents and settlers from the area gave a wild cheer as Mason City welcomed its first train.

In 1869 a railroad meant opening up a community to the outside world and unimaginable growth for that lucky community. Shortly, other railroads saw the possibilities Mason City had to offer. Mason City & Fort Dodge railroad ran to the south. Chicago, Milwaukee, St Paul & Pacific railroad headed for South Dakota while opening up a life line to Chicago. Within the next century, 19 railroads serviced Mason City, some of them with passenger trains that made it possible to connect with any city, town or small village in the country or world. Over 1,600 men worked at depots, roundhouses, car shops and yard jobs, along with train crews consisting of engineers, conductors, and brakemen.

Mason City in 1869

At the time of the arrival of the first railroad in 1869, Mason City was a country village with muddy streets, as this picture shows. To the right of the foreground is the edge of Central Park. The picture was taken looking south from First Street Northeast and North Federal Avenue.

Mason City’s vast potential of resources created a market for its cement, brick, tile, fertilizer, sugar, livestock and meat industries which accounted for the interest by railroad investors. However, through the 40s and 50s, transportation and markets changed. The major change from steam power to diesel accounted for much of that change

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Through mergers and liquidations by the 60s the 19 railroads were reduced to five in Mason City. Employees were reduced and depots, roundhouses and car shops disappeared along with passenger trains.

Steam-powered locomotives accounted for the development and uniting of our country. In 1959 Mason city Mayor George Mendon launched a campaign with the help of the Rotary Club to acquire a steam engine for East Park.

“If we don’t find a steam engine for our park, future generations will never see or know of these massive mechanical giants," he said.

The American Crystal Sugar company donated a retired M&StL steam engine and the Rotary arranged for the cleaning, painting and moving to East Park. That engine became known as the Rotary Cannonball and is a symbol and educational tool for the railroad steam era.

Download PDF Tales from Elmwood-St. Joseph
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Are animals using social distancing to protect themselves from infections?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News