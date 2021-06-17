WATCH NOW: Heralding the first train in Mason City

According to the Cerro Gordo Republican newspaper 1869, Nov. 6, a McGregor & Missouri River train pulled into Mason City at 11:10 a.m. with engineer Seneca Brown at the throttle. An exuberant crowd of residents and settlers from the area gave a wild cheer as Mason City welcomed its first train.

In 1869 a railroad meant opening up a community to the outside world and unimaginable growth for that lucky community. Shortly, other railroads saw the possibilities Mason City had to offer. Mason City & Fort Dodge railroad ran to the south. Chicago, Milwaukee, St Paul & Pacific railroad headed for South Dakota while opening up a life line to Chicago. Within the next century, 19 railroads serviced Mason City, some of them with passenger trains that made it possible to connect with any city, town or small village in the country or world. Over 1,600 men worked at depots, roundhouses, car shops and yard jobs, along with train crews consisting of engineers, conductors, and brakemen.

Mason City’s vast potential of resources created a market for its cement, brick, tile, fertilizer, sugar, livestock and meat industries which accounted for the interest by railroad investors. However, through the 40s and 50s, transportation and markets changed. The major change from steam power to diesel accounted for much of that change

