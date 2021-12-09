WATCH NOW: Henry Boone, former slave, lived free in Mason City

In 1899 the Globe Gazette published this biography about Henry Boone:
"The recent death of Isaac Bracken in this city at the age of 100 years and five months recalls the fact that there is living in this city at the present time a man who has reached the advanced age of 111 years.
"This is Henry Boone, a colored man, who is making his home with his daughter, Mrs. L.W. Taylor, on Water Street. Mr. Boone was born in slavery in the state of Virginia, June 7, 1778, on the plantation of a rich Virginia planter names Sandals. He was a slave for 72 years and was never sold from the family of the original master. When his first master died he went to Arkansas with Mrs. Blunt, his master's daughter, and remained there until he was liberated by General Curtis, by whom he was brought to the north and has remained here ever since.
"Mr. Boone is in remarkably good health and bodily vigor and works around the house continually. He retains his memory splendidly and can remember distinctly the news of the death of George Washington as he was at that time 11 years of age. The war of 1812 found him a full grown man 24 years of age and he says he can remember distinctly the thrilling occurrences of those times.
People are also reading…
"In the old slavery times the marriages of the slaves were arranged entirely to suit the convenience of their masters and Mr. Boone has had eight wives, nearly all of whom were sold away from him to some other estate. He is the father of 32 children by his various wives, four of whom are the children of his last wife whom he brought with him to the north and who died about twelve years. Two of these children, Mrs. L.W. Tyler and Mrs. F. L. Palmer, are residents of this city.
At the time of his last marriage Mr. Boone was 70 years of age. Gen. Curtis brought the old slave and his wife to St. Louis and then to Muscatine, Iowa, and he has since lived in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids. He came to this city about three years ago and has lived here ever since.
He has never used tobacco in any form, but says he was accustomed to the use of stimulants as they were served to the slaves by their masters in the days of slavery. He expects to live for many years to come and will no doubt live to be one of the oldest men in the country."
COLLECTION: Tales from Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery
The winds of conflict were blowing across Europe in 1912 when 16-year-old Olga Lowenstein immigrated from Yugoslavia to the United States, arr…
Dad, grandfather, Mr. Mohawk, “Doc.” Mark Detra was known by all these names. A friend to everyone, Doc never knew a stranger, telling his sto…
Vernice Klesath was married to the love of her life, mother to five children and living a happy life as a homemaker and community volunteer. L…
The value Ron placed on the Newman educational opportunity was evidenced by the level of commitment he demonstrated in his youth.
Born in the family home on Lehigh Row, Kathryn Espinosa was one of 17 children. Her mother, Petra Espinosa, met her dad Pablo Espinosa when sh…
Lydia Margaret Barrette planned to stay in Mason City for three or four years ... 35 years later she retired as director of the Mason City Pub…
Most people in Mason City know the Melson House as the "Castle," a nickname given to it by original owner, Minnie Melson, married to Joshua. T…
Walter Tuper created an outstanding rock garden in the front of their home on North Washington.
On 1869, Nov. 6, a McGregor & Missouri River train pulled into Mason City at 11:10 a.m. with engineer Seneca Brown at the throttle.
Meredith loved Mason City and mentioned it often on his radio and TV shows.
Meredith loved Mason City and mentioned it often on his radio and TV shows.
Arriving in Mason City in 1898, Mier Wolf, the first Jewish resident of Mason City began a hide and fur business. Born in 1872 in a section of…
Meredith loved Mason City and mentioned it often on his radio and TV shows.
Two hundred and seven years later the scorch marks still show on the White House.
Madelyn was also associated with the Mason City Human Rights Commission, League of Women Voters and the Maria Mitchell Club.
Mary Zemanek Kubiak Hirsh, owner and proprietor of the Kubiak Meat Market, died suddenly two days before Christmas in 1942 while at the store on North Federal.
"Old Friends, Charlie" persevered through disasters that leveled his home, killed his wife and ruined three business locations.
“Her spirit of goodwill and enthusiasm inspired the lives of those with whom she came in contact.”
Three roses arrived every March 13 for the nine years until his death. Three roses sent to commemorate the three shots that missed Margaret’s …
CORRECTION: This story has been changed to correct the spelling of bridle paths.