WATCH NOW: Friendly railroad engineer, Walter W. Tuper

June 1873, southern Minnesota. The sky went dark. The roar of the wind was deafening. Swirling something covered the fields. What could this be? It was June in Minnesota.
The grasshoppers had finally arrived! For months they had been eating their way across the upper Midwest and finally arrived in Minnesota. They stayed through that summer, and when they left, 500,000 acres of crops and grass had been eaten down to the roots.
Into this devastation Walter W. Tuper was born that September in Lyon, Minnesota. Two years later he traveled 90 miles with his family in an oxen pulled covered wagon to New Ulm, Minnesota. The family remained there for three years then moved next to Chatfield, Minnesota. In Chatfield Walter met and married his wife Nellie. The couple relocated to Mason City in 1903; the Tupers had one daughter.
Walter created an outstanding rock garden in the front of their home on North Washington. He grew a rare cactus plant that bloomed once a year for one day. On July 14, 1934, the plant bloomed for the day! Nellie died in July of 1938, her funeral was held in the rock garden in the front of their home. Internment was at Elmwood/St. Joseph’s during the twilight later that same day.
Walter began his railroad career in 1898 in southern Minnesota. His first run as an engineer was October 1903 out of Mason City. Walter completed 39 years of service to the railroad, retiring as an engineer with the Chicago and North Western Railroad. Known for his friendly wave and smile to those he passed on the right of way, he completed his career without a serious accident.
Elmwood/St. Joseph’s Cemetery is the final resting place of many associated with the railroads.