WATCH NOW: Folk markers dot Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery

Elmwood/St. Joseph’s Cemetery contains numerous examples of folk markers. A folk marker is made by someone associated with the family; either a family member or a friend who took the time and care to create the marker. The maker of these monuments may or may not have been skilled in concrete work but was willing to follow the formula to create the basic marker.

The most common form of folk marker is a cross. The artist began by making a wooden form of a cross. Rebar was placed in the mold, leaving a piece sticking out of the base of the mold. This section was then used to anchor the finished piece into the ground. Concrete was then poured into the mold. Markers were personalized using shells, stones and lettered by hand or the name was written into the concrete. A matching pair of semi-circle folk markers in Elmwood/St. Joseph’s are decorated with agates, geodes and local rocks. Other markers have designs of shells or small pebbles creating a border around the cross. One marker has a distinctive reverse “N” written into the name.

Some folk markers in Elmwood/St.Joseph's were created in the form of a cross anchored onto a rectangle base.

Folk markers were created mainly in the 1910’s through the 1930’s. The majority of folk markers in Mason City were created for those who were from Eastern European countries and/or the Roman Catholic faith.

