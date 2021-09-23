WATCH NOW: 'Doc' was a mainstay in Mohawk athletics

Dad, grandfather, Mr. Mohawk, “Doc.” Mark Detra was known by all these names. A friend to everyone, Doc never knew a stranger, telling his story to anyone who would listen. Doc’s grandkids were his world, he talked to his daughter Tracey every single night; his voice was always loud and proud. Doc left his mark on Mason City and his family.

Doc worked at Mason City High School for many years, he was passionate about the kids and staff. He loved his job, mostly because of the kids. He had a soft spot in his heart for the underdog and took them under his wing making sure they had someone to trust at school. Doc saw himself in some of the kids; sometimes labeled a troublemaker or jock that didn't always follow the rules. "Treating everyone fair and always providing second chances is what the man was all about," said Chad Lubben, a former student and friend.

Each year a scholarship is awarded to a graduating MCHS senior in memory of Doc. Doc exemplified what it was to be a true Mohawk. He had a passion for all school activities, always had a friendly smile, treated everyone equal, and was willing to find the good in all students, and often gave people a second chance.