WATCH NOW: 'Dead shot' JC Williams helped keep city safe

J.C. Williams paid for the wild horses and cattle with saddle bags full of silver. Silver that rustlers knew he carried on the open plains.

Born in 1860 to Jonathan and Caroline Williams, the family moved to a farm near Hanlontown in 1873. J.C. married Hattie Kern in 1878, moving to Mason City soon after with their two children. Three years after Hattie’s death in 1893, J.C. married her sister Mamie Kern.

A “dead shot” with a rifle or a revolver, J.C. could bring down a hawk on the wing. Williams’ marksmanship skills were well known to rustlers in the West and on show during his wild horse and cattle buying trips to Idaho. Williams would travel to Idaho to purchase wild horses from the Nez Perez and Flathead tribes for himself and cattle for J. S. Wheeler.

The Nez Perez and Flathead tribes would not accept paper money, so Williams carried silver in his saddle bags while on these trips. The ever present danger of rustlers and theft was kept away by his skills and reputation.