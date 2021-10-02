Watch Now: Clear Lake hosts 17th annual harvest festival

On Saturday, many flocked to the streets of Clear Lake to celebrate the 17th annual Harvest Festival.

Four blocks of Main Avenue in downtown Clear Lake were closed off with vendors lined up side by side down the entire street.

The event kicked off at 9 a.m. with the champagne 5K, and also featured a salsa competition at 11:00 A.M., beer and wine tasting at 12 p.m. and a grape stomping competition at 2:45 p.m.

Attendees were also treated to live music, food and shopping throughout the duration of Harvest Festival.

"The event always bring thousands of people to downtown Clear Lake," Stacy Doughan, the president, CEO and secretary of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce said. "I'm excited for everyone to have a great experience at Harvest Festival."

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with hundreds of people packing downtown for the event.

