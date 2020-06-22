WATCH NOW: Clear Lake celebrates graduation of 2020 class

The Clear Lake High School Gymnasium erupted in applause Sunday afternoon after Principal Chris Murphy introduced the graduating Class of 2020.
About 90 Clear Lake High School seniors accepted their diplomas in front of socially distanced chairs and bleachers filled with members of their immediate families.
The ceremony was rescheduled in May due to COVID-19. It was livestreamed on CLTel channel 1 and the Clear Lake Community School District’s Facebook page for those unable to attend the event.
During Superintendent Doug Gee’s speech, he highlighted some of the class’s athletic achievements in football and basketball as well as acknowledged the students’ leadership and character.
“I know some of you will choose to look back at this year and only remember the way that it ended and feel bad for these seniors sitting here, and yes, I wish with all my heart that they would not have had to end their senior the way they did, but the greatest gift God gives us is the power to choose, so we can choose to remember the last three (months) or we can choose to remember the great things about this group of young men and women,” Gee said.
He encouraged the seniors to find something they love to do for work, live each day as if it were their last, dare to dream and not be afraid to fail.
After Gee spoke, Murphy introduced the three honored senior speakers Riley Cooney, Jackson Loge and Lydia Futrell.
All three spoke about the hardships their class faced — and overcame — during their final year of high school, including the death of their classmate Alex Starbeck in November and the discontinuation of in-person classes due to the coronavirus in March.
A white rose was placed on the table with the diplomas in memory of Starbeck, and a moment of silence was held to honor him before the ceremony began.
Cooney compared their senior year to the 400-meter, 10-hurdle track race, which she described as exhausting.
“Just as we thought we were closing in on the best part of the race the coronavirus hit us right in the shin and derailed our plans of a smooth finish,” she said.
Loge said perseverance and excellence are the two traits he believes describes his class.
“If there’s anything that we should take away from Clear Lake High School besides the fondest of memories and the greatest of friendships, it is those principles that this class so highly reflects,” he said. “After today, and throughout your life, remember this quote, ‘Excellence is perseverance in the presence of obstacles.’ Everybody in this Class of 2020 has shown that they can persevere through tough times so the difference that will decide our success in life is the mindset we take.”
Futrell spoke to her class about its potential and its bright future after high school, despite their unpredictable and shortened senior year.
“Our class isn’t defined by the tragedy we’ve experienced or the bad hand we’ve been dealt, though those things have shaped us,” she said. “I think our class is remarkable because of the relationships we’ve made, the things we’ve accomplished and the potential we have.”
School Board Member Chad Kuhlers compared the seniors’ challenges to those of the Greatest Generation, a term used to describe the Americans who grew up during the Great Depression and fought in World War II.
He said it was his hope that they’d exhibit some of the same characteristics that were present in that generation, like personal responsibility, civic involvement, work ethic and embrace challenges, and become the next greatest generation.
Seniors were then recognized for their academic accomplishments.
Murphy also acknowledged students who planned to serve in the armed forces after high school, including Zach Perkins and Max Soto.
Diplomas were handed out by School Board President Chryl Bergvig as Paul Langholz, high school choir teacher, called each student’s name.
