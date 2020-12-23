Watch now: Clear Lake apparel boutique opens on Main Avenue ahead of Christmas

For Amber Roske and Dani Gansen, it all started with a conversation at their second grade sons’ baseball game seven years ago.
At the time, the women, both new to the Clear Lake area and organized youth athletics, saw a need among their school’s fan base.
“We were the only team that didn’t have cute fan gear,” Roske said. “You couldn’t tell a Clear Lake fan from anyone.”
In a few short months, their conversation turned into an online Clear Lake apparel store called The Lion Shop featuring custom shirts, pants, hats and more that they made in their homes while their children were napping.
And the women, once strangers, became not only neighbors but friends and business partners.
“As our kids got older, our business got bigger and bigger and bigger, and it just kind of worked,” Gansen said.
In addition to their online store, they began offering their apparel at pop-up shops and providing custom gear for local teams, businesses and organizations throughout the year.
This fall marked Roske and Gansen’s second renting space at The Lighthouse to sell their back-to-school and Clear Lake Lions gear — one of their busiest seasons.
“That kind of gave us the confidence that we could move forward and actually open a store year-round,” Gansen said.
In November, Roske and Gansen began leasing the storefront at 414 Main Ave., formerly Roaring Lion Antiques, in downtown Clear Lake.
Gansen said it had been challenging to find the right place to transition their online business into a storefront in Clear Lake, so when the opportunity presented itself, they took it.
Roske and Gansen opened Brin & Lew at the location on Dec. 10.
The name of their boutique pays homage to their maiden names, Roske was formerly Amber Brinton and Gansen was formerly Dani Lewis.
It was their goal to open before Christmas.
“We’re very pleasantly surprised,” Roske said. “We’ve been very busy.”
The boutique offers custom Clear Lake Lions gear for men, women and children, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers, hats and more.
Roske and Gansen described their attire as “soft,” “comfortable” and “high-end quality.”
And while much of what Roske and Gansen currently sell at Brin & Lew was offered through The Lion Shop, they envision the boutique as being more than a Clear Lake Lions apparel store in the future.
Gansen said they plan to feature more custom Clear Lake-themed attire in the spring and summer before transitioning back to Lions’ gear for back to school and the fall and winter athletic seasons.
“We want to appeal to the community in other ways and add things,” Roske said.
Roske and Gansen said they’ve enjoyed meeting new people and reconnecting with old friends through their storefront.
Brin & Lew, they said, is a culmination of of all they’ve learned within the past five years running their online shop.
Their online shop will be paused while they focus on Brin & Lew, Roske and Gansen said.
They consider themselves lucky to have had the support they’ve had, and they said their husbands and children have been instrumental in the growth of their business.
Roske and Gansen hope to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony with their husbands, Ryan and David, respectively, and their children at a later date.
“We could not have done it without them,” Roske said.
Brin & Lew is currently open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, but the hours may change after Christmas.
For more information about Brin & Lew or updates, follow its Facebook page.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.