Watch now: Clear Lake apparel boutique opens on Main Avenue ahead of Christmas

“We want to appeal to the community in other ways and add things,” Roske said.

Roske and Gansen said they’ve enjoyed meeting new people and reconnecting with old friends through their storefront.

Brin & Lew, they said, is a culmination of of all they’ve learned within the past five years running their online shop.

Their online shop will be paused while they focus on Brin & Lew, Roske and Gansen said.

They consider themselves lucky to have had the support they’ve had, and they said their husbands and children have been instrumental in the growth of their business.

Roske and Gansen hope to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony with their husbands, Ryan and David, respectively, and their children at a later date.

“We could not have done it without them,” Roske said.

Brin & Lew is currently open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, but the hours may change after Christmas.

For more information about Brin & Lew or updates, follow its Facebook page.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

