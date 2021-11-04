WATCH NOW: Christine Kuppinger, a life dedicated to women

Widowed at 36, Christine Kuppinger started a new career and a new life in Chicago. This would be her second new beginning, having arrived in the United States at age 12 from Germany with her parents.

Married in 1894 to John Kuppinger he died 13 years later.

After John’s death Christine enrolled in the Chicago training school for city home and foreign missions, graduating with the class of 1910.

In October 1910, she was consecrated a deaconess, and she then had a full time vocation of justice and service in the Methodist Church. Following the 1910 Rock River annual conference she received her first assignment.

Christine’s first assignment was at the Midnight Mission that was organized by the Chicago City Missionary Society. In 1915, she was appointed to the Chicago Women’s Shelter as the assistant superintendent, later becoming the superintendent. The shelter provided services to homeless women and children until their homes could be re-established. Families and single working women were also accepted at the shelter for temporary care.

In one year, the shelter cared for 64 mothers, 119 children, 125 single women and 74 women in their homes. It served 22,844 meals and gave 8,727 days of 24-hour care.

Christine served at the shelter numerous years until her failing health necessitated her retirement.

