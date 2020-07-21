Watch Now: Charles City native debuts virtual choir, band performance with special MLB guests

Harrison Sheckler, a pianist native to Charles City, recently debuted his own musical arrangement of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" — with the help of some special guests — to celebrate the start of Major League Baseball season on July 23.

"In honor of the start of the 2020 baseball season Thursday, July 23rd, I am excited to present to you my arrangement of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" for virtual choir/orchestra featuring MLB players and guests," wrote Sheckler on his music's Facebook and YouTube pages. "Because we will have to cheer on our favorite baseball teams from the safety of our own homes this season, I wanted to create a fun and engaging video to help bring fans closer to the game. And what better way than to sing the 7th inning classic 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame'?!"

Sheckler has since gone on to study at Wartburg College, and more recently, Brooklyn College.

Sheckler continued in his post: "A huge thank you to talented musician and former MLB pitcher Bronson Arroyo who graciously shared his time in order to make this project possible. Thank you to our special guests for participating in the project, the amazing symphony members who played beautifully, the fans who shared their love for music and baseball, and to my amazing production team who always knock it out of the park! Play ball!"

Do you recognize any of these participants?