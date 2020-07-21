Watch Now: Charles City native debuts virtual choir, band performance with special MLB guests

ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Here are stories from the weekend you might have missed:
Fall sports are a go.
The 52-year-old was executed in Terre Haute, Indiana, at 3:36 p.m.
With concerns about the health of Ruth Bader Ginsburg fueling speculation President Donald Trump could nominate a third Supreme Court justice,…
Ten-year-old Devanie Mora, of Mason City, has a heart for animals.
'It’s a friendly competition': Max Burt and Reese Moore stay friendly while competing for state RBI lead
For Reese Moore and Max Burt, it has been a season for the ages.
The Clear Lake Board of Education unanimously approved nearly $550,000 in major purchases Tuesday evening.
For the Mason City baseball team, every game now is do or die.
While Mason City has certainly developed a reputation of being a bicycle friendly community over the years, a group of volunteers hope to buil…
"This place is all about love. That’s what it’s about," Awe'z owner Lois Awe said.
Sara Grimm is the new leader in charge of navigating Hoover Elementary through what promises to be a school year to remember.
Transparency should be the goal of any government agency, especially one that handles public health matters during a global pandemic.
Visit globegazette.com/extras/celebrations for online forms to submit your Celebration items. Deadline for Sunday publication is 5 p.m. Monday.
North Iowans want America to be kind, caring and respectful again, according to those responding to a recent poll.
Six old guys with the proper amount of lubrication and a half-dozen tin-foil hats knock out a COVID-19 "Top Ten List" worthy of Dave Letterman.
More than $100,000 in Iowa Cultural Affairs grants go toward projects in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin and Hancock
In all, the department awarded $2,018,052 through 176 grants across the state.
The ill-tempered first half of 2020 is a first-calf heifer on the dairy farm of my youth that my father would have ticketed for the freezer.
