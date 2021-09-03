Watch Now: Charles City marching band's 2021 program will center on cinema

Grab your popcorn and prepare for the show when Charles City High School marching band performs its halftime entertainment in two weeks.
The band was practicing Thursday morning to assemble its first performance on Sept. 17 and future home games. Originally, the first performance was supposed to take place on Aug. 27 but was canceled due to weather.
Comet marching band members were cleaning up movements while rehearsing famous cinema scores. Band Director Jake Gassman frequently reminded the group of 30 musicians to take out their spot charts, which is a band member's playbook, and make sure they were in the right spot on the field. After tidying up movements, Gassman loudly gave compliments to the band as they played through an entire page of music.
The Comets have a non-competitive format that the band switched over to three years ago. Because of that, the band does two different themed shows in one season.
The first show of the season is related to movie blockbusters and will be playing music from Star Wars, Captain America, and The Avengers. During one of the numbers, the high school dance team will be performing.
“They’re really playing 'The Avengers' theme really well,” said Gassman. “That’s the one they have a full grasp of how that’s supposed to sound, so I get excited whenever they play that.”
According to Gassman, the band has a majority of the first show ready to go for audiences. Band camp, which started first week in August, is used to learn the majority of the first show so that band members stress less about learning the show after school starts.
“(Students are) not walking into school and having all the stresses of school and then the stress of trying to put a show on the field as well. So that’s our goal always is when we do this two show format is always have the first show down before school starts,” said Gassman.
The second show will be a pop medley that features “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man, and “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5.
Gassman said the band will start learning the show starting sometime next week.
The Comets' football schedule was set to have four home games this year, which would have allowed the band to play both the first and second show twice. With the first performance being canceled due to weather, the reveal of the second show will be up to the leadership team according to Gassman.
Gassman says preparing for this marching season was going back to the basics of marching, mainly due to two grade levels not having a proper marching season due to the pandemic.
“One of the things I enjoyed about (preparing) was that it was really a necessity to go back to fundamentals, knowing that we had two years' worth of kids that really didn’t have experience (marching) and the muscle memory of learning how to march,” said Gassman, who is in his 13th year at Charles City. “It was a good thing for me as a director to ask what do we have to do as fundamentals.”
Junior Sophia Jensen and senior Christian Howe are excited to be back marching in front of an audience since not marching last year due to COVID-19.
“Regaining control over the things we lost last year, it’s been nice,” said Jensen.
“It’s been fun to get back into the routine and to be able to teach the underclassmen marching band members and see them develop as not only as musicians, but as marchers,” said Howe.
Howe said the underclassmen were not confident coming into the season, due to not having a marching season, but have gotten more into the rhythm.
“I think for the underclassmen there was some ambiguity, just not really certain about what it was going to be like and how they were going to handle it,” said Howe. “I think as the season goes on they realize that it’s not quite as much of a load as they think it is.”
Gassman would agree that the underclassmen musicians stepping up is a feature that stands out about this season.
“After the first two days (of band camp), I had no concern about what our year was going to be like because they were all in. They were buying what we were doing and they were putting in a lot of effort,” said Gassman.
Through all the bonding and relearning how to march, Jensen says she is excited to pull pranks on the underclassmen. Pulling pranks is a yearly tradition for the senior marching members, involving jokes about uniforms and music.
Gassman said he is grateful that despite the challenges of not marching last year and doing a standing performance through masks, they were able to find ways to make music and that the members were still committed this year.
“I think for me as a musician and as a music teacher, that’s probably the thing that I come back to over and over again. That we were going to find a way to make music, no matter what it is,” said Gassman.
Gassman encourages Comets fans to come to games if they feel comfortable and to see both high school music and athletics at full speed.
