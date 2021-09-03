Watch Now: Charles City marching band's 2021 program will center on cinema

According to Gassman, the band has a majority of the first show ready to go for audiences. Band camp, which started first week in August, is used to learn the majority of the first show so that band members stress less about learning the show after school starts.

“(Students are) not walking into school and having all the stresses of school and then the stress of trying to put a show on the field as well. So that’s our goal always is when we do this two show format is always have the first show down before school starts,” said Gassman.

The second show will be a pop medley that features “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man, and “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5.

Gassman said the band will start learning the show starting sometime next week.

The Comets' football schedule was set to have four home games this year, which would have allowed the band to play both the first and second show twice. With the first performance being canceled due to weather, the reveal of the second show will be up to the leadership team according to Gassman.

Gassman says preparing for this marching season was going back to the basics of marching, mainly due to two grade levels not having a proper marching season due to the pandemic.