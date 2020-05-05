WATCH NOW: Charles City choir reaches out to community with virtual performance

For Charles City High School vocal director Derek Sturtevant, it was important to find a way to engage not only with his students, but with the community, during this pandemic.
“I think a lot has been taken away from the community recently,” he said. “A lot of performances are canceled, our summer performances and our concerts are canceled. So, people need something to kind of grab on to and we see more and more that people are just craving the arts and wanting to see performances.”
With this in mind, Sturtevant set out to create a performance out of thin air.
Following what he had seen online from other music directors, Sturtevant coordinated a choral performance with over 50 of his students and alumni, each of whom recording their individual performances from the comfort of their own homes.
Sturtevant, with the help of Director of Communications Justin DeVore, put together each of the performances into one video and posted it on the school’s YouTube channel on Monday. Sturtevant took each vocal track and mixed them into one track while DeVore took every video file and placed them on a single screen, each spending many hours on their task.
The result was a perfectly synced video of the choral performance, showing each singer’s face as they formed melodies and harmonies together.
“This project was one way to get kids singing again,” Sturtevant said. “We are a very performance-based ensemble, so it can be difficult to engage kids if we're not performing in person and making music together.”
As for the song the group would perform together, the choice was a no-brainer, Sturtevant said.
“We sang the Alma Mater, which is a song that our choir sings at every concert, and it’s a song the kids know really well, and they have a deep connection to.”
Especially for his senior class, projects like this have helped Sturtevant keep in contact and support all of his students.
“The music department at Charles City is trying to provide resources for kids so that they want to continue, especially those kids that are interested in pursuing collegiate music, keeping them on track with different resources that we can provide them.”
The importance of the project, says Sturtevant, reaches beyond the virtual classroom.
“I think it was important not just for our students, but for our community to see that we're still making music and I think the arts are really important in Charles City, and they're really vibrant,” he said.
“This is something that's emotional for a lot of people.”
